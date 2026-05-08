Pregnant woman, her daughter and two others killed in Savannah Region road crash

Audio By Carbonatix
Four people, including a pregnant woman and her daughter, have lost their lives in a devastating road accident at Kinkinlin near Makango in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.
The fatal crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday, at about 5:00 a.m., when a group of women and girls were reportedly heading to their farms to gather shea nuts.
Eyewitnesses said a Sinotruk HOWO tipper truck with registration number GB-2359-20 unexpectedly swerved from its lane onto the opposite side of the road, where it struck the pedestrians from behind before overturning.
Five individuals were reportedly knocked down in the incident. Four victims died instantly, while one survivor sustained severe injuries and was initially taken to the Salaga Government Hospital before being referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for specialised treatment.
The deceased are said to include two women and their daughters, among them a pregnant woman and her child.
The incident has plunged the Kinkinlin community into grief, with residents describing the accident as one of the most tragic the area has witnessed in recent times.
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