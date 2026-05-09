Charles Amissah’s Death: Victor Bright calls for action on Committee Recommendations, not “usual noise”

International corporate lawyer and entrepreneur, Victor Bright, has urged the public to move beyond outrage over the death of 29-year-old engineer Charles Amissah and focus instead on ensuring that the recommendations of the government’s inter-ministerial committee are fully implemented.

Speaking on the matter on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, May 9, Madam Bright said the country must avoid reducing the tragedy to “usual noise”, stressing that the committee's findings should lead to concrete reforms within Ghana’s healthcare and emergency response systems.

"In terms of reforms, I believe that any reforms that are put in place, and the suggestions of the committee are there for all of us to take, and they are good suggestions, if only we will implement them and not just make the usual noise, the seven-day noise and then forget about it until the next thing happens again," she said.

Her comments follow the release of a report by a government-appointed investigative committee, which concluded that Charles Amissah died from medical neglect and the denial of emergency healthcare after he was reportedly turned away by three major hospitals in Accra.

According to the findings, the 29-year-old engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on February 6, 2026.

Although emergency responders reportedly stabilised him and transported him to several health facilities, including the Police Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the committee found that he did not receive timely emergency treatment.

The committee, chaired by Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa, stated that the hospitals failed to properly triage and stabilise the victim despite him arriving alive at each facility.

Pathology findings later confirmed that Amissah died from excessive blood loss resulting from a survivable injury, with the report describing his death as a “slow death from medical neglect”.

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