GMA offers legal and mental health support to staff linked to Charles Amissah case

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has announced measures to support health professionals implicated in the Charles Amissah case, including the provision of psychological, psychiatric and legal assistance as investigations and disciplinary proceedings continue.
The move follows the release of the investigative report by the Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa committee, which found that lapses and delays in emergency medical care contributed to the death of the 29-year-old engineer after he was reportedly denied timely treatment at multiple health facilities.
The findings have triggered widespread public debate and intensified scrutiny of emergency healthcare systems in the country, with several doctors and nurses expected to face further regulatory and disciplinary processes.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, May 11, GMA President Ernest Yorke said the association was determined to ensure that the affected health workers receive adequate emotional and legal support while due process is followed.
“We have enlisted the support of a psychologist and a psychiatrist to support them through the process. We are giving them legal support as well. We will police the process to make sure that it is fair, equitable, and just,” he stated.
Prof. Yorke explained that the association recognises the emotional toll the matter has taken on the individuals involved and believes disciplinary procedures must be handled fairly and professionally consistent with legal and ethical standards.
The GMA has maintained that although accountability remains necessary, the rights and welfare of medical practitioners must also be protected throughout the ongoing investigations and disciplinary actions.
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