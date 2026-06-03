Why Ghana needs a customer charter for digital finance

Introduction

Ghana has built one of the most celebrated digital finance ecosystems on the African continent, with mobile money accounts exceeding sixty-five million and transaction values running into trillions of cedis each year.

Yet the customers who use these services every day lack a single, clear, accessible document that explains what they are entitled to, what they can demand, and what their provider owes them. What Ghana does have is a patchwork of guidelines, directives, and policies that touch on customer rights in digital finance. These pieces cover much of what a charter would address, yet they are scattered across separate documents and rarely speak to the everyday user in plain language.

What Exists Today

The Bank of Ghana has issued several relevant frameworks worth noting.

The Consumer Recourse Mechanism Guidelines for Financial Service Providers (2017) set out how customers can file complaints and seek redress through a three-level process, starting with the service provider, then escalating to the Bank of Ghana, and, if necessary, ending in the courts.

The Disclosure and Transparency Guidelines for Digital Financial Services require payment service providers to share clear product information, consider the financial capabilities of their target customers, and remain liable for the information they provide.

The Ministry of Finance's Digital Financial Services Policy outlines a broad vision for inclusion, security, and consumer protection across the digital economy.

The Digital Credit Services Directive (2025) addresses ethical lending, prohibits harassment during debt collection, and requires customer consent before sharing data with credit bureaus.

The Bank of Ghana also publishes a page on Consumer Rights and Responsibilities, although it focuses mostly on traditional banking rather than the full digital finance experience.

Each of these documents carries weight on its own, yet together they form a maze rather than a map. A customer seeking their rights would need to read four or five separate documents, decode legal language written for institutions, and somehow connect the dots that regulators have left scattered across different web pages.

What Is Missing

A true customer charter would do three things that the current patchwork does not.

First, it would consolidate all these rights into a single, accessible document written in plain language and translated into the major Ghanaian languages, so any customer could read or hear what they are owed without needing a lawyer to interpret it.

Second, it would include rights specific to the digital experience, such as the right to clear advance notice of tariff changes, the right to communication in a language one understands, the right to an easy opt-out where applicable, and the right to fair dispute resolution timelines.

Third, it would be enforceable in a way customers can actually feel, with named penalties for breaches and a public scorecard that shows how each provider performs against the charter.

Why This Matters Right Now

Ghana's digital finance landscape is growing rapidly, with millions of new users joining each year and billions of cedis flowing through these systems daily. Yet a gap remains between what providers offer and what customers truly understand.

Disputes pile up in call centers, fees shift without warning, and ordinary users continue to learn their rights only after something has gone wrong. Waiting any longer means we will keep building a financial future on a foundation where the customer is the last to know what they are entitled to.

No country with Ghana's ambitions can afford that imbalance. The charter is not a future luxury but a present necessity. The sooner we deliver it, the sooner trust in our digital economy shifts from fragile to firm.

Conclusion

Ghana does not need to start from scratch, since the building blocks of a customer charter already exist across various documents and directives. What is missing is the will to gather, translate, simplify, and hand them to the customer in a form they can hold, read, and use. A country that has done so much for digital finance owes its customers that final, unifying step.

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Writer: Dr. Genevieve Sedalo, Department of Marketing, University of Professional Studies. gdsedalo@gmail.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.