Jason Arday: 10 things you may not know about British-born Ghanaian former Cambridge professor found dead at 41

Nearly every major news channel across the globe, alongside social media, is awash with reports on the tragic death of academic Jason Arday, whose life has been cut short.

The British-born son of Ghanaian parents who became the youngest Black professor in the history of the University of Cambridge has died at 41.

His death came days after he resigned from the university amid allegations concerning plagiarism and questions about aspects of his academic record. He had also just released his memoir, Great and Unfortunate Things.

Arday was found unresponsive at an address in Battersea, south London, on Friday, August 14. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Metropolitan Police said the death was unexpected but was not being treated as suspicious, with a file to be prepared for the coroner.

His death has since prompted tributes from Cambridge and renewed discussion about his career, the scrutiny he faced and his contribution to debates on race, education and inequality.

But who is Jason Arday? Here are 10 things to know about the academic whose life and career have attracted international attention.

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1. He was born to Ghanaian parents in London

Jason Arday was born and raised in Clapham, south London, to parents who had migrated from Ghana. He grew up as one of four brothers on a council estate. His father, Joseph, worked as a chef, while his mother, Gifty, was a mental health nurse.

2. He was diagnosed with autism at three

Arday was diagnosed with autism and global developmental delay when he was three years old. He was non-verbal for much of his childhood and communicated using sign language before he began speaking at about 11. He also had diagnoses including dyslexia and deafness, according to biographical accounts.

3. He did not learn to read and write until he was 18

One of the most notable aspects of Arday's educational journey was that he only learned to read and write at 18. His early assessments had led some professionals to believe that he would require lifelong support. Instead, he went on to pursue higher education and an academic career.

4. His route into academia was unconventional

After gaining his initial qualifications, Arday studied Education Studies and Physical Education before completing further postgraduate studies. He earned a PhD in Education from Liverpool John Moores University. His academic qualifications also included a master's degree in Education and Pedagogy.

5. He became Cambridge's youngest Black professor

In 2023, at 37, Arday was appointed Professor of Sociology of Education at the University of Cambridge, becoming the youngest Black professor in the university's history. He had previously held academic positions at the universities of Glasgow and Durham.

His research focused particularly on race, inequality, education, mental health and neurodiversity.

6. He had worked outside academia while building his career

Arday's career did not follow a conventional academic path. Before becoming a senior academic, he worked in jobs including at Sainsbury's and as a cleaner while pursuing his studies and building his academic career.

7. He was an advocate for greater access to higher education

Arday used his academic work to campaign for greater representation of Black and minority ethnic people in higher education and for wider access to universities for disadvantaged groups.

When his Cambridge appointment was announced, he said his work was focused on opening opportunities for disadvantaged people and helping to “truly democratise higher education".

8. His academic career came under intense scrutiny in 2026

In the weeks before his death, Arday became the subject of allegations concerning plagiarism in some of his academic work. Reports examined passages in his 2015 doctoral thesis and other publications.

Arday denied deliberately plagiarising material but acknowledged what he described as previous scholarly “mistakes”. The University of Cambridge subsequently announced an investigation after receiving new information concerning his academic qualifications and honorary appointments.

9. He resigned from Cambridge shortly before his death

Arday announced on August 5 that he was leaving his Cambridge position and his fellowship at Jesus College with immediate effect.

In his resignation statement, he said the controversy and public scrutiny had taken a profound toll on him and those close to him.

His departure came less than two weeks before his death.

10. He had just published a memoir

Arday's memoir, Great and Unfortunate Things, was released in the United States on August 11, 2026, just three days before his death.

The book recounts aspects of his upbringing, education and rise through academia, making its release particularly significant given the events surrounding the final days of his life.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.