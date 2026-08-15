NPP Ashanti elections: 1,020 delegates to choose 11 regional executives

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region is set to elect new regional executives, with 1,020 delegates expected to participate in the exercise.

A total of 34 aspirants are contesting 11 executive positions in an election that is expected to determine the direction of the party’s regional organisation and grassroots mobilisation.

The polls, to be held at the Kumasi Jubilee Park today (August 15), come at a time when the NPP is seeking to strengthen its structures, rebuild cohesion among its members and revitalise its support base in the Ashanti Region.

The region remains a key constituency for the NPP, making the outcome of the election significant to the party’s organisational and electoral preparations.

Chairmanship race

The keenest contest is expected to be the regional chairmanship race, which has narrowed to a battle between Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, and Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu.

Both candidates have held senior positions within the party and bring considerable political experience and networks to the contest.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah is seeking to retain or consolidate his influence within the regional party structure, while Dr Kokofu, a former Member of Parliament for Bantama and former Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency, is seeking the mandate of delegates to lead the region.

The chairmanship contest has consequently emerged as one of the major attractions of the polls, with delegates expected to weigh the candidates’ experience, organisational capacity and proposed approach to rebuilding the party.

Preparations

Preparations for the election have intensified, with campaign materials from the various aspirants visible around the Kumasi Jubilee Park, the designated venue for the exercise.

The Electoral Commission, the Ghana Police Service and the NPP’s Election Committee are expected to play roles in the conduct and security of the polls.

The institutions have indicated their preparedness for the exercise and given assurances aimed at ensuring a peaceful and credible election.

The newly elected executives will be responsible for steering the affairs of the party in the region, including strengthening its grassroots structures, improving internal coordination and mobilising members for future electoral activities.

The outcome will also provide an indication of the direction delegates want the party to take as the NPP works to consolidate its organisation in one of its traditional strongholds.

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