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NPP joins 4 others in Supreme Court suits challenging presidential term limit

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  14 August 2026 4:52pm
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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined four other plaintiffs in challenging aspects of Ghana’s constitutional provisions on presidential term limits before the Supreme Court.

According to Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem-Sai, the number of cases pending before the apex court against the Attorney-General on the issue has now increased to five.

Justice Srem-Sai disclosed this in a post on Facebook, listing the cases and the dates on which they were filed.

The latest case is New Patriotic Party v The Attorney-General (J1/27/2026), filed on July 30, 2026.

It follows four other cases currently pending before the Supreme Court:

  • Azubila E. Salam v The Attorney-General (J1/4/2026) – filed December 23, 2025.
  • Kenneth K.A. Kuranchie v The Attorney-General (J1/20/2026) – filed June 30, 2026.
  • Ganiwu Alhassan v The Attorney-General (J1/21/2026) – filed July 9, 2026.
  • Eric Appiah v The Attorney-General (J1/26/2026) – filed July 20, 2026.
  • New Patriotic Party v The Attorney-General (J1/27/2026) – filed July 30, 2026.

His disclosure comes on the back of a government paper on proposed changes to Ghana’s presidential term limits, which has triggered renewed legal and political debate over the constitutional framework governing presidential tenure.

The cases centre on the constitutional framework governing the tenure and term limits of the President.

Justice Srem-Sai's disclosure places the NPP's suit alongside a series of individual actions already before the Supreme Court, highlighting the growing legal contest over the interpretation and application of the constitutional provisions on presidential tenure.

As the cases are before the Supreme Court, their substantive arguments and the specific reliefs being sought by the plaintiffs will be determined through the judicial process.

The Attorney-General, who is the defendant in all five cases, will be required to respond to the respective claims as the matters proceed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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