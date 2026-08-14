COKA, Kokofu, Abronye ,Okoe-Boye among big names in NPP regional elections

Former Afigya Sekyere South Constituency Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, former Environmental Protection Agency CEO Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu and former Ledzokuku MP Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye are among the prominent figures seeking leadership positions as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds its regional executive elections this weekend.

The elections, scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026, in 15 regions, form part of the opposition party’s reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general election.

The Western North Region will hold its election on Sunday, August 16.

The polls are expected to determine the regional leadership teams that will lead the party’s grassroots mobilisation and organisational activities as it seeks to rebuild following its defeat in the 2024 general election.

The reorganisation will culminate in the election of national officers on October 3, 2026.

Delegates will elect regional chairmen, first and second vice-chairmen, secretaries, deputy secretaries, treasurers, organisers, women’s organisers, youth organisers, Nasara organisers, communications officers and Persons with Disability (PWD) coordinators.

The Regional Delegates Conference comprises members of the Regional Executive Committee, Members of Parliament, constituency executive committees, representatives of the Regional Council of Elders and Council of Patrons, as well as representatives of TESCON and other constitutionally recognised groups.

COKA, Kokofu battle in Ashanti

The Ashanti Region is expected to be one of the major battlegrounds, with COKA taking on Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu in the race for regional chairman.

The two candidates have mounted campaigns across the region ahead of the election, while 34 aspirants have been cleared to contest various positions following the vetting process.

The outcome of the Ashanti contest will be closely watched given the region’s importance to the NPP’s electoral fortunes and the party’s efforts to rebuild its grassroots structures.

In Greater Accra, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye faces former Regional Executive member Alfred Boye in another two-horse contest for the regional chairmanship.

Incumbents face stiff challenges

Several incumbent regional chairmen are also seeking another term but face strong challenges.

In Bono, incumbent Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, is up against Kwabena Oppong, Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah, Yaw Afful and Joseph Mensah.

The Western Region chairmanship race features Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed, Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa and Kwame Opare Addo.

In the Northern Region, incumbent Alhaji Mohammed Samba faces Alhaji Inusah Amadu, popularly known as Dagomba Boy.

The North East Region will see incumbent Alhaji Fuseini Nurudeen contest against Regional Secretary Sulley Sambian.

In Savannah, incumbent Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, popularly known as Professor Kalamonia, is being challenged by former Ghana Water Company Managing Director Clifford Braimah.

The Oti Region has four candidates — Sherifa Sekyere Tijani, Ahenkora Collins Yaw, Frank Yirenkyi and Evans Yaw Dapaah.

In Eastern, incumbent Jeff Konadu Addo faces former New Juaben North Constituency Chairman Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang.

Upper West incumbent Abdul-Aziz Abdul Rahman, popularly known as Alhaji White, is being challenged by Alhassan Kanton Alaska.

The Upper East Region has five aspirants: Elvis Figo Awonekai, Patrick Ayaba, Filson Awankua, Dr Moses K. Atinga and Osman Mahamudu Konkonana.

In Bono East, Bukari Ibrahim faces Thomas Adu Appiah, while Ahafo incumbent Kwabena Owusu Sekyere is contesting against former Asunafo North MP Robert Sarfo-Mensah and Justice Appiah-Antwi.

Central, Volta contests

The Central Region contest has also attracted attention following the death of long-serving regional chairman Robert Kutin Jnr in December 2024.

Kutin had defeated Dr Joseph Kobina Essibu in the 2022 election. Dr Essibu, a former regional treasurer and entrepreneur, is again among the prominent figures associated with the current contest.

Armstrong Esaah, a former regional secretary aspirant, is also contesting for the secretaryship.

In the Volta Region, incumbent Chairman Makafui Woanyah is seeking a third term against former Regional Secretary Joseph Homenya.

First Vice-Chairman Kenneth Kodjo Ayim is also facing competition from Steve Delanyo Klu and Joseph Kwaku Wilberforce.

Western North votes Sunday

The Western North Region will be the only region voting on Sunday, August 16.

Incumbent Chairman Benjamin Armah has withdrawn from the race and endorsed his sole contender, MaDaniels Nyame.

Elections crucial to NPP's 2028 preparations

The regional elections are expected to shape the balance of power within the NPP and determine the personalities who will lead the party’s grassroots operations over the next two years.

The new executives will be tasked with strengthening the party’s structures, uniting the rank and file and mobilising support as the NPP prepares for the 2028 general election.

Under the party’s guidelines, the Regional Elections Committee will supervise the process, while the Electoral Commission will conduct the elections.

The committee is responsible for ensuring that the regional polls are transparent, free and fair.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.