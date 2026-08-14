Ohemaa Mercy launches 2026 Tehillah Experience; event slated for September 13 

Audio By Carbonatix
Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has unveiled the 2026 edition of her annual Tehillah Experience, scheduled for Sunday, 13th September 2026.
The launch took place on Thursday, 13th August 2026, at Alabaster International Ministry in Accra.
Ohemaa revealed this year’s theme for the programme is ‘Altar of Fire’.
According to her, the event is designed to create a space for worshippers to engage in music and prayer while seeking spiritual renewal.
Gospel musician Francis Amo, who is part of the ministerial lineup, encouraged prospective attendees to approach the gathering with high expectations, expressing confidence in the manifestation of God’s power.
The 13th edition of the Tehillah Experience will take place at the Royal House Chapel (Oil Dome) and feature gospel ministers from Ghana and beyond.
The lineup includes Sonnie Badu, Francis Amo, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Ceccy Twum, Mr M, Revelation from Nigeria and Michael Mahandre from Zimbabwe, among others.
Over the years, the Tehillah Experience has grown into one of Ohemaa Mercy’s key platforms for bringing gospel music lovers together for worship and spiritual fellowship.
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