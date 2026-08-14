The handshake for peace: Chief Imam unites men at centre of religious controversy

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has brought together three men at the centre of Ghana’s recent religious controversy in a powerful show of reconciliation and a call for peace.

The emotional moment unfolded at a meeting between religious leaders and the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Friday, August 14.

The meeting followed a series of incidents that heightened religious tensions, including alleged derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad, a reported death threat in response to the comments, and the assault of a pastor while in police custody.

In a symbolic gesture aimed at calming tensions, the Chief Imam brought together Pastor Adjei, who was allegedly assaulted, and the Muslim man accused of slapping him.

The two men shook hands in the presence of the religious leaders and security officials, signalling a willingness to move beyond the recent confrontation and embrace peace.

The gathering also brought together the Muslim cleric accused of making comments calling for the death of persons who insulted Allah, the pastor at the centre of the controversy, and the man accused of assaulting the pastor.

The Chief Imam’s intervention underscored the need for forgiveness, restraint and dialogue as Ghana seeks to prevent the recent incidents from developing into wider religious tensions.

The gesture came as Christian and Muslim leaders, together with the police, renewed calls for tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The meeting provided a rare moment of unity after days of heated discussions and reactions across social media and the wider public.

Religious leaders stressed that while alleged offences must be dealt with through the law, neither provocation nor anger should become a justification for violence or retaliation.

The handshake between Pastor Adjei and his alleged assailant therefore served as a powerful visual reminder that dialogue, forgiveness and peaceful coexistence remain possible even amid deep religious emotions.

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