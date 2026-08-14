‘It’s not Tinubu’ – Femi Kuti reveals Nigeria’s real problem

Audio By Carbonatix
Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is not the major problem facing Nigeria.
He argued that the main problem in Nigeria was institutional corruption, stressing that if Nigeria had a good judicial system, Tinubu wouldn’t have been able to contest the presidency in the first place, given the multiple allegations against him.
Speaking in a recent episode of the Good News Naija podcast, Kuti said corruption in Nigeria was deeply rooted, emphasising that all the people entrusted with leadership across every sector belonged to the same class of corrupt elite.
“Do you think Tinubu is the problem? The judiciary that didn’t stop him from getting there in the first place is a problem. If all the allegations against him are true, how did he contest?
“If we had men and women of calibre and integrity, he wouldn’t have been able to contest in the first place,” he said.
Kuti added that systemic corruption in Nigeria was enough to dash the hopes of young Nigerians.
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