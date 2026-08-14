Religious diversity must not become a source of conflict – Peace Council

The National Peace Council has urged Ghanaians to protect the country’s religious diversity and ensure that differences in faith do not become a source of conflict, stressing the need for dialogue, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairman of the National Peace Council, the Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, George Amoh, said Ghana’s diversity should be treated as a strength and not a weakness that could be manipulated to destabilise the country.

He was speaking at an engagement between the Inspector-General of Police and religious leaders at the Police Headquarters in Accra on August 14, following recent incidents that heightened religious tensions.

Mr Amoh commended the Police for their swift intervention, saying the response demonstrated the importance of state institutions having the capacity to contain situations before they develop into serious conflicts.

He, however, stressed that the country must not assume that recent developments would be the last test to its peace.

According to him, disagreements and acts of deviance are inevitable in every growing society, but Ghana must have effective mechanisms to manage them whenever they occur.

He said the answer to provocative or violent conduct should never be more violence.

“Violence cannot be used to respond to violent conduct,” he said, urging citizens to rely on dialogue and lawful processes to settle grievances.

Mr Amoh said Ghana had successfully brought together people of different religions, languages and cultural backgrounds under one nation.

He said this diversity was reflected in the country’s democratic institutions and constitutional arrangements and should continue to serve as a basis for unity.

He urged Christians and Muslims to recognise that their differences do not prevent them from sharing a common national identity and responsibility to protect Ghana’s peace.

He stressed that protecting Ghana’s peace required collective responsibility from the Police, religious leaders, state institutions and ordinary citizens.

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