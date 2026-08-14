Ato Forson hands over Defence Ministry to Kenneth Gilbert Adjei

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson has formally handed over the administration of the Ministry of Defence to Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, ending his tenure as the ministry’s caretaker.
Dr Ato Forson was tasked by President John Dramani Mahama to take charge of the Defence Ministry following the death of the substantive minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, in the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash.
After serving as caretaker for the past year, Dr Ato Forson has now officially transferred responsibility for the ministry to Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei.
The two ministers signed the relevant documents to formally confirm the change in leadership.
Mr Adjei will now steer the affairs of the Defence Ministry and oversee its operations and policy direction as the new sector minister.
The handover brings to an end Dr Ato Forson’s period of interim leadership at the ministry, allowing him to focus fully on his substantive role as Finance Minister.
Latest Stories
-
Muzic Mensah selected for Boomplay’s inaugural ‘NEXT WAVE’ Programme
4 hours
-
Prime Insight to tackle legal vacation controversy and $1million AKSA bribery case
4 hours
-
Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa dies on arrival in Accra
5 hours
-
POS Foundation raises alarm over student cohabitation, sexual harassment on university campuses
6 hours
-
Nandom NPP primary heats up as four candidates enter 2028 race
6 hours
-
Mangione admits killing healthcare CEO and pleads guilty to federal charges
6 hours
-
The Invite to The Odyssey: 12 of the best films of 2026 so far
6 hours
-
Ayra Starr on her secret relationship and teasing Stevie Wonder
6 hours
-
NPP Ashanti holds vigil in support of Wontumi as lawyers appeal conviction
7 hours
-
TCDA targets higher crop yields as farmers receive inputs
7 hours
-
Kofi Amoako Attah inducted into 11th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame
7 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss AKSA energy deal, legal vacation and GoldBod losses
7 hours
-
Gushegu MCE says slain Yiidana was targeted as police investigate killing of chief and son
8 hours
-
President Mahama reiterates commitment to link regional capitals with good roads
8 hours
-
Ex-Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism row found dead
8 hours