Ato Forson hands over Defence Ministry to Kenneth Gilbert Adjei

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson has formally handed over the administration of the Ministry of Defence to Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, ending his tenure as the ministry’s caretaker.

Dr Ato Forson was tasked by President John Dramani Mahama to take charge of the Defence Ministry following the death of the substantive minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, in the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash.

After serving as caretaker for the past year, Dr Ato Forson has now officially transferred responsibility for the ministry to Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei.

The two ministers signed the relevant documents to formally confirm the change in leadership.

Mr Adjei will now steer the affairs of the Defence Ministry and oversee its operations and policy direction as the new sector minister.

The handover brings to an end Dr Ato Forson’s period of interim leadership at the ministry, allowing him to focus fully on his substantive role as Finance Minister.

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