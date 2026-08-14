GMA pushes for implementation of port optimisation measures at Tema Port

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has called for the swift implementation of proposals developed to reduce delays and improve vessel turnaround times at the Tema Port.

The call was made during the second Just-In-Time (JIT) Sailing and Port Call Optimisation Workshop held at the Meridian Port Services (MPS) Terminal 3.

The initiative seeks to improve coordination among agencies involved in the arrival, processing and departure of vessels.

Deputy Director-General of the GMA, Mubarick Masawudu, described the workshop as an important step towards using innovation and digital technology to make port operations more efficient.

He urged stakeholders to move beyond discussions and ensure that the practical recommendations agreed upon are implemented.

Mr Masawudu also highlighted the need for Ghana to establish a Maritime Single Window to allow maritime agencies and industry players to exchange information and process documentation electronically through a unified platform.

He said the GMA would pursue the legislative measures required to make the system operational.

The workshop brought together representatives from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority–Customs Division, Port Health, Ghana Immigration Service, MPS, shipping lines and shipping agents.

Participants examined delays linked to customs clearance, documentation, tug and pilot services, berth allocation, Port Health procedures and vessel arrival and departure processes.

Director of Tema Port, Tebon Zumah, said improving efficiency was essential to keeping Ghana’s maritime industry competitive, particularly as the sector transitions towards greener energy.

He called for the JIT Sailing system to be extended to other terminals at Tema Port and eventually to the Port of Takoradi.

The workshop forms part of the International Maritime Organisation’s GreenVoyage2050 Just-In-Time Sailing Project, which seeks to minimise unnecessary vessel waiting time while promoting a more efficient, digitally driven and environmentally sustainable maritime sector.

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