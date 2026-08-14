Mahama urges Ghanaians to embrace home visits under Free Primary Healthcare programme

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to support and participate in home-based services under the Free Primary Healthcare programme, saying the initiative is intended to bring basic healthcare closer to families and communities.

He said community health nurses and volunteers would visit households to conduct routine health checks and identify conditions that might otherwise go undetected.

The screenings are expected to include checks for hypertension and diabetes, as well as the identification of pregnant women, newborns and other persons who may require further medical attention.

Speaking at a durbar at the Zuarungu Health Centre during his #ResettingGhana Tour of the Upper East Region, President Mahama encouraged residents to cooperate with health workers and take referrals seriously when advised to seek additional care.

He said early detection and timely intervention could prevent some health conditions from developing into serious complications, making public participation critical to the success of the programme.

President Mahama also reiterated his administration’s commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare irrespective of a person’s location or financial circumstances.

“People should not die because of where they were born or where they live. Everybody has a right to good healthcare,” he said.

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