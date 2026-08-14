Construction of Bolgatanga Airport to begin by end of 2026 – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that construction of the proposed Bolgatanga Airport is expected to begin before the end of 2026, following the completion of the ongoing procurement process.

President Mahama said government was working to secure the necessary approvals by October, paving the way for construction to commence later in the year. He made the announcement during his tour of the Upper East Region on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

“By the end of the year, we’ll come back here, and we’ll cut the ribbon for the airport to start,” President Mahama said.

Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited and Member of Parliament for Builsa North, James Agalga, confirmed that procurement for the project was underway.

He said the company was working to obtain all required approvals by October to allow the President to return and officially cut the sod for construction.

“We’re working around the clock. At the moment, we are at public procurement. We’re hoping that by October, we should receive all the necessary approvals to allow for you to come back and cut sword for work to commence in earnest,” Mr Agalga said.

The airport is expected to take 24 months to complete once construction begins, although the contractor has indicated that the project could be delivered ahead of schedule.

The facility will initially handle about 100,000 passengers annually and will be designed to accommodate future expansion.

It will be constructed on approximately 4,000 acres of land donated by traditional authorities. It will include a 2.2-kilometre runway, aircraft apron, air traffic control tower, night-operation lighting, rescue and firefighting facilities and a five-kilometre asphalted access road.

President Mahama said the project is part of government’s efforts to improve air connectivity across the country, with airports also planned for Wa and Sunyani.

He described the Bolgatanga Airport as an “important enabler of economic activity” and a potential “game changer” for the Upper East Region.

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