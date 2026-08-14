Awutu chiefs threaten to withhold lands from government over 24-hour market project

Audio By Carbonatix
The Awutu Traditional Council has threatened to stop releasing stool lands for government projects following a dispute over the proposed construction of a 24-hour economy market in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.
The traditional authorities boycotted a planned sod-cutting ceremony for the project, saying they were not consulted before land around the Kasoa New Market was selected for the development. They insist that the parcel in question remains under the authority of the stool and was never formally released for the project.
The chiefs have accused Awutu Senya East Municipal Chief Executive, Seth Sabah Serwonoo-Banini, and the area’s Member of Parliament, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, of failing to respect the traditional council’s authority in matters concerning stool lands.
Addressing a press conference, Boundary Chief of the Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Kwabena Atopi, said the decision to stay away from the ceremony was intended to draw the attention of government to what he described as a disregard for the traditional authorities.
“But today too we were informed that they have gone to allocate a portion of the land around New Market for the construction of a 24-hour economy market which we had no idea. So we decided to boycott the programme to send a signal to the Local Government Minister that the government’s representative is treating us with contempt and that in the future we won’t allocate any land to government,” he said.
Nai Kwabena Atopi also raised concerns about permanent stores being constructed around the Kasoa Interchange after traders were removed from the area.
He alleged that the project involved the MCE and a private developer and claimed the traditional authorities were initially told it was part of the government’s resetting agenda.
“The stores around the Kasoa interchange where several traders were evicted are being constructed by the MCE and a private developer. He lied to us that it was part of the government’s resetting agenda. As traditional leaders we were never aware of that project,” he said.
The Boundary Chief further accused the MCE of labelling members of the traditional council as landguards, describing the allegation as unacceptable and a source of further tension.
He said the council had petitioned the court over aspects of the dispute and was exercising restraint despite its concerns.
The traditional authorities have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene and resolve the growing tensions with the local government authorities.
They stressed that they support development but insisted that government must consult them and respect their authority before using stool lands for public projects.
Latest Stories
-
Muzic Mensah selected for Boomplay’s inaugural ‘NEXT WAVE’ Programme
3 hours
-
Prime Insight to tackle legal vacation controversy and $1million AKSA bribery case
4 hours
-
Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa dies on arrival in Accra
4 hours
-
POS Foundation raises alarm over student cohabitation, sexual harassment on university campuses
5 hours
-
Nandom NPP primary heats up as four candidates enter 2028 race
5 hours
-
Mangione admits killing healthcare CEO and pleads guilty to federal charges
6 hours
-
The Invite to The Odyssey: 12 of the best films of 2026 so far
6 hours
-
Ayra Starr on her secret relationship and teasing Stevie Wonder
6 hours
-
NPP Ashanti holds vigil in support of Wontumi as lawyers appeal conviction
6 hours
-
TCDA targets higher crop yields as farmers receive inputs
6 hours
-
Kofi Amoako Attah inducted into 11th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame
6 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss AKSA energy deal, legal vacation and GoldBod losses
7 hours
-
Gushegu MCE says slain Yiidana was targeted as police investigate killing of chief and son
7 hours
-
President Mahama reiterates commitment to link regional capitals with good roads
7 hours
-
Ex-Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism row found dead
7 hours