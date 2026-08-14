TMA asserts exclusive planning authority in Tema

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has asserted its exclusive mandate as the planning and development authority for the Tema Metropolis, saying all physical developments within the city must comply with the assembly’s planning and permitting processes.

Madam Ebi Bright, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said the position was anchored in Ghana’s local governance and planning laws, which vested planning and development authority in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Madam Bright said the clarification had become necessary amid the ongoing disagreement between the TMA and the TDC Company Limited over an infilling project at Community One Site Three.

Speaking at a meeting with residents of Sites Three and Eight, Madam Bright said the assembly had received petitions over developments in the communities, including the felling of about 50 trees, demolition of existing structures, appropriation of playgrounds and green belts and obstruction of access.

She said the assembly subsequently visited the area and verified that some of the activities were taking place.

Madam Bright said although TDC had legitimate responsibilities in land ownership, property management and lease administration, those functions did not confer planning and regulatory authority on the company.

She explained that TDC could develop its property but was required to obtain the necessary permits from the TMA before undertaking physical development.

“TMA is the planning and development authority for the city,” she stated.

The MCE said the assembly was responsible for examining proposed developments, engaging affected residents and their elected representatives, considering objections and, where necessary, leading processes for rezoning and obtaining the required approvals before development could proceed.

She said the Community One Site Three project had not followed that sequence, prompting the Assembly to ask the developers to stop work to allow for engagement and the appropriate statutory processes.

Madam Bright said the situation should not be interpreted as an attempt by the assembly to undermine TDC, noting that TMA respected the company’s legitimate commercial and property management functions.

She stressed that the issue was about ensuring that every institution operating in Tema remained within its lawful mandate.

According to her, TDC’s conversion into a private limited liability company in 2017 further distinguished its property management role from the regulatory functions of the assembly.

She said TDC could collect ground rent, manage its properties, and administer leases, but could not issue building permits, undertake demolitions, rezone public spaces, or issue enforcement notices.

Madam Bright also said the assembly had received complaints from residents who were allegedly receiving conflicting notices from TMA and TDC, while some structures bearing valid TMA permit numbers had reportedly been demolished by TDC’s task force.

She cautioned against such practices, saying the assembly would continue to enforce its mandate while engaging relevant institutions to resolve the dispute.

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