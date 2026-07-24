Police caution against violence and disorder ahead of Homowo celebration

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tema Regional Police Command has warned that anyone who engages in violence or any act capable of disturbing the peace during this year’s Homowo Festival will face the full rigours of the law.
The Command also cautioned individuals involved in chieftaincy disputes, landguard activities and student-related conflicts against using the festival as an opportunity to foment trouble.
Addressing a press briefing, Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Eric Asamoah Asiedu, said comprehensive security measures have been put in place to ensure residents and visitors celebrate the festival in a safe and peaceful environment.
He noted that the Police remain concerned about recurring tensions associated with the festival, particularly disputes over who has the traditional authority to sprinkle kpokpoi, a key Homowo ritual.
“There have been attacks and counter-attacks and confrontations as to who sprinkles the traditional food, leading to violence and breach of the peace,” he said.
DCOP Asiedu appealed to all celebrants to uphold the values of peace, unity and mutual respect throughout the festivities.
“We urge celebrants to avoid acts of violence, unnecessary confrontations, disorderly conduct, and activities that may endanger public safety,” he added.
He assured the public that police personnel would be deployed across the Tema Metropolis throughout the festival to maintain law and order.
The Regional Commander stressed that the Police would not hesitate to act against anyone who engages in criminal activities under the guise of celebrating Homowo.
“The police will provide adequate security throughout the festival period and will take firm action against persons who engage in criminal conduct under the guise of festival celebrations,” he stated.
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