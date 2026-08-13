MTN to reward 30,000 customers with cash, Toyota Land Cruisers in 30th anniversary promotion

Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana has begun presenting prizes to winners of its 30th anniversary consumer promotion, with the first three winners emerging from the three zones across the country.

The winners are Cephas Kwadwo Mensah Daben from the Oti Region for Zone One, Moses Akowah from the Western North Region for Zone Two, and Musah Aleeba Alenka from the Upper East Region for Zone Three.

The first prize presentation was held at the MTN office at Madina Zongo Junction on Thursday, August 13, as part of activities marking the company’s 30 years of operations in Ghana.

The three-month promotion, which runs from June to August, is expected to reward up to 30,000 customers with prizes ranging from cash rewards of up to GH¢30,000 to brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicles.

Speaking at the presentation, MTN Ghana’s Chief Customer Experience Officer, Jemimah Kotei Walsh, said the promotion was the company’s way of appreciating customers who had supported its growth over the past three decades.

She said the anniversary was being celebrated under the theme “30 Years of Progress Powered by You,” which recognises the contribution of customers, employees, partners and other stakeholders to the company’s growth.

“We are celebrating 30 years of connecting Ghana. And we are marking this milestone under the theme ‘30 years of progress powered by you’,” she said.

According to Ms Kotei Walsh, MTN’s three decades of operations have been characterised by millions of calls, businesses built, families kept connected and relationships maintained across the country.

She said the company decided to make the anniversary a celebration for its customers by introducing the consumer promotion.

“As we reflected on this journey, one thing became clear. This milestone belongs not to MTN alone, but to the more than 32 million Ghanaians who have made MTN part of their lives,” she said.

Under the promotion, customers earn points through their regular use of MTN services, including calls, data, Mobile Money transactions and bundle purchases.

Ghana has been divided into three zones, with customers competing within their respective zones for the various prizes.

Ms Kotei Walsh said customers did not need to undertake any special registration to participate.

“There is no need for any special registration, no extra steps, just Ghanaians going about their normal lives on the network that they already trust,” she said.

She encouraged customers who had not yet won prizes to continue participating, explaining that points and rankings would be refreshed each month until the end of August.

Customers can check their zones and points by dialling *530#.

A representative of Toyota Ghana, Eugene Adomako, said the partnership with MTN had made it possible for customers to compete for a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado as part of the anniversary celebration.

“As MTN always does, they want to make it even bigger this time around because they are celebrating 30 years. As part of the celebration, they will be giving away a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado,” he said.

Mr Adomako said winners of the vehicle would receive a five-year warranty, as well as free servicing for one year or up to 20,000 kilometres.

The servicing will be carried out at 1,000km, 5,000km, 10,000km, 15,000km and 20,000km during the first year.

The seven-seater vehicle also comes with features including a surround-view camera and cooling seats.

For Zone Two winner Moses Akowah from the Western North Region, winning the Toyota Land Cruiser came as a major surprise.

Mr Akowah said he initially doubted the promotion but decided to participate after hearing advertisements about the campaign.

“I didn’t believe what they were doing was true,” he said.

He explained that after checking his zone using *530#, he continued using MTN services, including purchasing airtime and bundles and making payments through Mobile Money.

He said he was eventually contacted by MTN and informed that he had won a Toyota Land Cruiser.

“They then said I had won a Toyota Land Cruiser, and I shouted, ‘Eeei, is it true?’ The person said yes,” he recalled.

After completing the necessary verification procedures, Mr Akowah was asked to report to the MTN office on August 13 to receive his prize.

“We continued with a few verification steps, and they gave me the 13th to come for it. And now I am here. This is my car key, and everything has been registered, including the insurance,” he said.

MTN says more winners will emerge as the anniversary promotion continues through August.

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