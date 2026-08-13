Police clarify Labone shootout, say syndicate planned attacks on three banks

The Ghana Police Service has clarified that Thursday’s security operation at Labone in Accra was triggered by intelligence about a planned robbery targeting three banks in the area.

According to the Police, a robbery syndicate was preparing to attack GCB Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank when officers moved in to foil the operation.

The clarification follows an earlier statement from the Service which indicated that an attempted robbery at the GCB Bank Labone branch had been foiled, with two suspects killed and another arrested.

GCB Bank subsequently denied that an attempted robbery had taken place at its Labone branch, stating that the facility was never breached and that no staff, customer, funds or property was affected.

In its latest update issued on Thursday, August 13, the Police said it received intelligence at about 10:45am that the suspected gang was preparing to attack the three banks.

A police team was immediately deployed to the area, where officers spotted the suspects in two vehicles parked near the banks.

One of the vehicles reportedly sped away after the occupants noticed the Police. Officers pursued the vehicle and arrested one suspect, identified as Augustine Okechuku Maazi, while another occupant escaped.

The occupants of the second vehicle also attempted to flee and allegedly opened fire at the pursuing officers. The Police returned fire, resulting in the deaths of two suspects.

Two vehicles were recovered during the operation — a Toyota Highlander with registration number GS-1434-18 and a Hyundai Tucson with registration number GS-7915-17. The Police also recovered a blow pistol.

Augustine Okechuku Maazi remains in police custody and is assisting with investigations as the Service works to establish the full circumstances surrounding the planned robbery and identify other members of the suspected syndicate.

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