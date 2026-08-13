GPHA engages freight forwarders to improve cargo movement through Ghana’s ports

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has engaged freight forwarders and other key industry stakeholders on measures to improve operational efficiency and ensure the smooth movement of cargo through Ghana’s ports.
The meeting, led by GPHA Director General, Major General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, focused on practical and sustainable measures to address operational challenges and strengthen collaboration among players in the port and shipping industry.
Major General Tanye-Kulono highlighted initiatives being implemented by the Port Authority to improve efficiency and facilitate the movement of cargo.
He stressed the importance of closer collaboration with industry stakeholders in identifying challenges and developing sustainable solutions to improve port operations.
Stakeholders welcomed the engagement and commended GPHA management for creating a platform for dialogue with industry players.
They pledged their support towards efforts to create a more efficient port operating environment and improve trade facilitation.
The meeting was attended by representatives from the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Meridian Port Services, Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, Association of Customs House Agents Ghana, Customs Brokers Association of Ghana and Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana.
GPHA said it would continue to prioritise partnerships with stakeholders as part of efforts to enhance port efficiency, address operational bottlenecks and facilitate seamless cargo movement.
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