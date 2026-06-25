Keta Port project advances as GPHA deepens stakeholder engagement

The proposed Keta Port Project has taken another significant step towards becoming a reality, with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) intensifying stakeholder engagement following the acquisition of the project's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) permit.

The port, which is expected to become a major transit trade gateway for landlocked Sahel countries, including Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is anticipated to transform economic activity in the Volta Region while strengthening Ghana's position as a leading maritime and logistics hub in West Africa.

As part of efforts to update the public on the project's progress, GPHA organised a stakeholder sensitisation and working visit to Keta, bringing together traditional authorities, assembly members, fisherfolk, civil society organisations, community residents and other interest groups.

The engagement provided stakeholders with detailed information on the project's implementation roadmap, anticipated socio-economic benefits and ongoing procurement processes. It also created an opportunity for residents to raise concerns, seek clarification and offer feedback towards the successful execution of the project.

Addressing a town hall meeting, the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, described the Keta Port as a strategic national asset that would unlock new opportunities for trade, investment and employment.

According to him, the port's location presents a unique advantage for facilitating the movement of goods to and from neighbouring landlocked countries while stimulating economic growth in the Volta Region and beyond.

He noted that, upon completion, the facility is expected to enhance regional connectivity, boost commercial activity and create sustainable livelihoods for thousands of people.

Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono also disclosed that 42 firms have submitted bids for the development of the port. He explained that the next phase of the procurement process would involve a rigorous evaluation and due diligence exercise over the next three months to identify the most suitable contractor for the project.

On a related matter, the GPHA Director-General announced that the completion date for the Authority's new headquarters has been revised from June 2026 to January 2027. He attributed the extension to adjustments made to the scope of work during construction, which have affected the original timeline.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, commended GPHA for maintaining continuous engagement with stakeholders throughout the development of the project.

He stressed that stakeholder consultations are critical to building trust, promoting transparency and securing public support for a project that has the potential to significantly transform the economic fortunes of the Volta Region.

The Member of Parliament for Anlo, Richard Kwame Sefe, urged young people in the area to position themselves to take advantage of the opportunities expected to emerge from the project.

He encouraged the youth to acquire vocational, technical and professional skills that would enable them to benefit from employment opportunities during both the construction and operational phases of the port.

The Keta Port Project remains one of Ghana's most ambitious infrastructure initiatives and is expected to serve as a catalyst for economic transformation, trade expansion and industrial development in the Volta enclave and the wider West African sub-region.

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