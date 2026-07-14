Indian High Commissioner visits GPHA to explore cooperation in maritime sector

Audio By Carbonatix
The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Surinder Bhagat, has paid a courtesy call on the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, to discuss opportunities for closer cooperation between the two countries in the maritime sector.
The meeting, held on Monday, July 13, marked Ambassador Bhagat's first official visit to the Authority since assuming office as India's High Commissioner to Ghana on June 25, 2026. He was accompanied by the Second Secretary (Consular Wing), Yogendra Pal.
During the engagement, the two sides explored areas of mutual interest, with discussions centred on strengthening collaboration through capacity building, professional exchanges and specialised training programmes.
They also considered initiatives aimed at promoting knowledge sharing and enhancing technical expertise to improve the efficiency and growth of Ghana's maritime and port industry.
The discussions underscored the shared commitment of Ghana and India to deepening bilateral cooperation and building institutional partnerships that support skills development and the advancement of the ports and maritime sector.
Latest Stories
-
NPA increases price floor from July 16; Petrol up to GH¢ 13.28 and diesel pegged at GH¢ 14.35
4 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Go to court for bail variation if conditions are excessive – James Enu
25 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye released from EOCO custody amid GH¢55m investigation
33 minutes
-
GRA Commissioner-General urges businesses to support national clean-up exercise
35 minutes
-
Empress Neeta: Why your PR isn’t working overnight – the hard truth every artiste needs to hear
41 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP
55 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea
1 hour
-
Ghana’s infrastructure scores 2.83 out of 5 as engineers highlight funding and maintenance gaps
1 hour
-
Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher
2 hours
-
Ghana calls for urgent political finance reforms to protect democracy across Africa
2 hours
-
Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday
2 hours
-
KMA increases sweeper monthly wages from Gh₵250 to Gh₵800
2 hours
-
Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years
2 hours
-
Premier Health Insurance donates wheelchairs to Greater Accra Regional Hospital
2 hours
-
Davis Opoku commends EPA, Minerals Commission over implementation of audit recommendations
2 hours