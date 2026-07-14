Indian High Commissioner visits GPHA to explore cooperation in maritime sector

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Surinder Bhagat, has paid a courtesy call on the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, to discuss opportunities for closer cooperation between the two countries in the maritime sector.

The meeting, held on Monday, July 13, marked Ambassador Bhagat's first official visit to the Authority since assuming office as India's High Commissioner to Ghana on June 25, 2026. He was accompanied by the Second Secretary (Consular Wing), Yogendra Pal.

During the engagement, the two sides explored areas of mutual interest, with discussions centred on strengthening collaboration through capacity building, professional exchanges and specialised training programmes.

They also considered initiatives aimed at promoting knowledge sharing and enhancing technical expertise to improve the efficiency and growth of Ghana's maritime and port industry.

The discussions underscored the shared commitment of Ghana and India to deepening bilateral cooperation and building institutional partnerships that support skills development and the advancement of the ports and maritime sector.

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