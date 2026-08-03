Ghana’s banking service quality remains strong despite slight dip in customer satisfaction – report

Ghana's banking industry continues to deliver high standards of service quality, although customer satisfaction has eased slightly, according to the 2025 Ghana Customer Satisfaction Index (GH-CSI) report commissioned by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG).

The latest survey shows that while banks continue to perform strongly in service delivery across both consumer and business banking, maintaining customer loyalty and converting satisfied customers into strong brand advocates remains a growing challenge.

The annual study, now in its fifth wave for consumer banking and fourth wave for business banking, assessed service quality, customer satisfaction, customer loyalty and customers' willingness to recommend their banks through the Net Promoter Score (NPS). The survey covered 3,300 retail banking customers and 2,200 business banking customers across Ghana between November 2025 and January 2026.

Consumer banking records strong service quality

The report found that overall service quality in consumer banking remained high at 88.2 percent in 2025. Although this represents a marginal decline from 88.9 percent recorded in both 2023 and 2024, the findings suggest banks continue to maintain strong service standards despite growing customer expectations.

Among individual banks, OmniBSIC Bank recorded the highest overall service quality score of 94.4 percent, followed by UBA at 93.4 percent, Access Bank at 92.5 percent, Republic Bank at 91.7 percent, UMB and Fidelity Bank at 91.6 percent, while Guaranty Trust Bank scored 91.1 percent.

The report also noted improvements by several banks compared with the previous year, while others experienced declines in customer perceptions of service quality.

Satisfaction slips despite quality service

Overall customer satisfaction among retail banking customers declined slightly from 93 percent in 2024 to 92 percent in 2025, suggesting that high service quality alone may no longer be sufficient to meet rising customer expectations.

UBA emerged as the most satisfying bank for retail customers with a score of 98.7 percent, followed by OmniBSIC Bank and FirstBank Ghana, both at 97.8 percent. Guaranty Trust Bank achieved 96.1 percent, while Consolidated Bank Ghana posted 96 percent.

At the lower end of the rankings, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of Africa and CAL Bank recorded customer satisfaction scores below the industry average.

Customer loyalty improves

One of the report's brighter findings was an improvement in customer loyalty.

Overall consumer banking loyalty increased from 73 percent in 2024 to 75 percent in 2025, driven by improvements in both behavioural and emotional loyalty indicators. The report recorded behavioural loyalty at 73.9 percent, emotional loyalty at 76.7 percent, resulting in an overall loyalty score of 75.3 percent.

Republic Bank recorded the highest customer loyalty score at 87.9 percent, followed by Access Bank at 85.7 percent, Ecobank Ghana at 83.2 percent, Consolidated Bank Ghana at 82.7 percent, and Guaranty Trust Bank at 82.5 percent.

More customers willing to recommend their banks

The banking industry's advocacy performance also strengthened.

The overall Net Promoter Score (NPS), which measures customers' willingness to recommend their bank to others, rose from 46 percent in 2024 to 52 percent in 2025, indicating improving customer advocacy across the industry.

Among retail banks, OmniBSIC Bank achieved the highest NPS at 78 percent, followed by Stanbic Bank with 77.5 percent, UMB at 74.9 percent, Republic Bank at 66.6 percent, NIB at 65.9 percent, and Zenith Bank at 63.2 percent.

Business banking maintains very high standards

The report found that business banking continued to outperform retail banking on several key indicators.

Overall business banking service quality stood at 93.5 percent, only slightly below the 95.3 percent recorded in 2024, indicating that banks continue to provide consistently high-quality services to corporate customers.

ADB topped the business banking service quality rankings with 98.9 percent, followed by FirstBank Ghana and GCB Bank at 98.6 percent, Standard Chartered Bank at 97.6 percent, and First Atlantic Bank at 97.5 percent.

Customer satisfaction among business clients remained unchanged at 94 percent, reflecting sustained confidence in banking services despite challenging operating conditions.

First Atlantic Bank achieved a perfect customer satisfaction score of 100 percent, while ADB and Stanbic Bank each recorded 99.4 percent, followed closely by Bank of Africa with 99.2 percent.

Business customer loyalty edges higher

Business customer loyalty improved modestly to 80 percent in 2025 from 79 percent a year earlier.

The report showed emotional loyalty at 82 percent and behavioural loyalty at 78.5 percent, producing an overall loyalty score of 80.2 percent.

Zenith Bank led all banks with a business customer loyalty score of 94 percent, followed by ADB at 90.8 percent, FirstBank Ghana at 90.6 percent, and Bank of Africa at 88.5 percent.

Business advocacy weakens sharply

While most business banking indicators remained strong, the report highlighted a significant decline in customer advocacy.

Overall business banking Net Promoter Score fell sharply from 72 percent in 2024 to 50 percent in 2025, suggesting that although business customers remain satisfied with their banks, they are considerably less likely to recommend them to others.

Fidelity Bank posted the highest business banking NPS at 88 percent, followed by First Atlantic Bank at 85 percent, CAL Bank at 80 percent, Consolidated Bank Ghana and Zenith Bank, both at 77 percent, while Prudential Bank recorded 77 percent.

Benchmarking banking performance

The GH-CSI is an annual survey commissioned by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) to measure customer experience across Ghana's banking industry.

The assessment measures six service quality dimensions—tangibles, reliability, responsiveness, assurance, empathy and ease of use alongside customer satisfaction, customer loyalty and brand advocacy through the Net Promoter Score.

The 2025 findings suggest that although Ghana's banks continue to deliver high standards of service, institutions will increasingly need to focus on deepening customer relationships, improving customer experiences and building stronger advocacy if they are to maintain a competitive advantage in an evolving banking landscape.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.