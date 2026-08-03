Gov’t to regularise waste transfer stations as Mahama pushes long-term sanitation reforms

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has announced plans to formalise waste transfer loading stations and integrate tricycle waste collectors into Ghana's long-term sanitation strategy following an inspection of waste management facilities across the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking during a working visit to the Integrated Recycling and Compost Plant (IRECOP), which is currently being used as a transfer station at Jamestown, the Minister said five of the six designated waste transfer stations in the capital are operational following government measures to address the recent accumulation of refuse across parts of Accra.

The facilities at Abokobi, Teshie, Achimota, Ashaiman and Jamestown resumed operations after President John Dramani Mahama directed that efforts to remove waste from communities be intensified.

As part of the emergency response, routine administrative procedures, including waste-weighing charges at transfer station gates, were temporarily suspended to facilitate the movement of refuse.

The Minister said the intervention followed increased volumes of waste generated during recent nationwide sanitation exercises, including National Sanitation Day, and was intended to prevent a public health concern.

He said the Malam transfer station remains closed because there is no access road to the site. According to the Minister, National Security, in collaboration with the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, has been tasked with constructing the access road to enable the facility to begin operations and reduce pressure on the existing transfer stations.

The Minister disclosed that the Jamestown transfer station currently receives waste from about 800 of the estimated 4,000 waste-collecting tricycles operating each day within Greater Accra.

He noted that the volume of traffic at the facility is a concern because of its proximity to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

To minimise congestion and ensure that ambulances and other emergency vehicles can move freely, the government has introduced a 24-hour operational schedule at the facility.

Under the arrangement, tricycle operators deliver waste during the day, while articulated trucks transport compacted refuse overnight to landfill and recycling facilities in the Eastern Region.

Addressing questions about the sustainability of the sanitation programme, the Minister said the government would continue to rely on a public-private partnership model, arguing that modern waste management requires substantial investment in infrastructure, equipment, fuel, logistics and technical expertise.

He said the Jospong Group of Companies had provided additional equipment and operational support after the government requested assistance, allowing refuse to be cleared while financial arrangements were being finalised. According to the Minister, the deployment of additional machinery and haulage trucks helped increase waste evacuation during the period.

The Minister also announced plans to incorporate informal tricycle waste collectors into the country's formal waste management system. He said the operators play an important role, particularly in densely populated and low-income communities where conventional refuse collection vehicles face access challenges.

According to him, the Ministry, working with its Chief Director, is developing a framework to regulate the operations of tricycle waste collectors, improve service delivery and integrate them into the national sanitation system.

He added that the government intends to engage the Council of State's Sub-Committee on Sanitation, submit a Cabinet memorandum for policy approval and work with the Ministry of Finance to secure funding for engineered landfill sites and waste processing infrastructure.

The Minister said the government would continue pursuing policy, legislative and infrastructure reforms aimed at improving waste management and encouraged residents and local authorities to support efforts to maintain cleaner communities.

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