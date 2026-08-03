VRA CEO calls for African power utilities to explore nuclear energy production

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Ing. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, has advocated for African power utilities to explore the opportunities presented by nuclear energy, citing its advantages, including clean air protection, high reliability and improved energy density.
He stressed that, for Africa, nuclear and renewable energy should not be viewed as competing alternatives but rather as complementary pillars of an energy mix that can support energy security, climate resilience, green industrialisation and regional market integration.
He made the call at the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA) in Accra, held under the theme: “Accelerating Africa’s Electricity Market Integration: Advancing Regulatory Readiness, Regional Market Development and Strategic Partnerships.”
“Africa’s energy future will be strengthened when our utilities work together, our systems are better interconnected, and power can move more efficiently from areas of surplus to areas of need,” Mr Obeng-Kenzo said.
The VRA Chief Executive noted that introducing nuclear energy aligns directly with the Authority’s core values of innovation, sustainability and partnerships that add value to lives.
As Ghana’s leading power producer for more than 60 years, the Authority has been at the centre of the country’s energy generation efforts, in line with its mission to power economies and raise the living standards of people in Ghana and West Africa.
“We aim to supply electricity and related services in a reliable, safe and environmentally friendly manner to add economic, financial and social value to our customers and meet stakeholders’ expectations,” Ing. Obeng-Kenzo emphasised.
Touching on the implementation of Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy agenda, which seeks to accelerate economic growth and energise national development, he assured that the Authority remains committed to supporting the policy.
He said the VRA would continue to invest in generation capacity, embrace innovation, strengthen partnerships and provide the energy required to drive Ghana’s industrial future.
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