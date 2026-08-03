Small Arms Commission concludes armoury storekeepers and managers training to improve weapons management standards

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) has successfully concluded an Armoury Storekeepers and Store Managers Course aimed at improving standards in Physical Security and Stockpile Management (PSSM) within Ghana’s security architecture.

The Commission said the training was designed to enhance the capacity of personnel responsible for managing armouries, with a focus on promoting safe storage practices, effective weapons and ammunition management, and compliance with international standards.

NACSA expressed appreciation to The HALO Trust for its technical support and partnership in delivering the course, particularly in the areas of Weapons and Ammunition Management (WAM), safety compliance and professional development.

The Commission congratulated all participants who completed the training and said it expects the knowledge acquired to contribute to improved practices across armouries nationwide.

It added that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s systems for managing small arms and ammunition while reducing risks associated with poor storage and handling practices.

NACSA said it remains committed to promoting adherence to international best practices in armoury management and supporting a safer security environment in the country.

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