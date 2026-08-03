Edem flies Ghana’s flag solo at New York’s iconic SummerStage

Ghanaian rapper Edem represented Ghana at this year's Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, delivering a live performance at Crotona Park in New York as part of the festival's 40th anniversary celebrations.

The event, presented in association with GhanaFEST-NY, featured Edem as the only Ghanaian artiste on the lineup. SummerStage is one of New York City's longest running outdoor performing arts festivals and has hosted thousands of artists from around the world since its launch in 1986.

Backed by a live band, Edem performed a selection of songs from his catalogue to an audience made up of members of the Ghanaian diaspora and music lovers from across New York. His set drew an enthusiastic response, with fans singing along and dancing throughout the performance.

The appearance adds to what has been an active year for the award-winning rapper. Earlier in 2026, he released the single Gota, which has gained significant attention in Ghana and on social media. The Ewe word "Gota," meaning "we're outside," has become a popular expression online, particularly on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X, where users have adopted it to celebrate outings and social moments.

Edem's performance at SummerStage also reflects the continued presence of Ghanaian music on international platforms, with the festival providing an opportunity for artists to showcase their work to diverse audiences in New York.

Born Denning Edem Hotor, the rapper has built a career spanning more than a decade, earning recognition for blending hip hop with Afrobeat influences while incorporating the Ewe language into his music. He remains one of Ghana's most established rap artistes, with several successful albums and hit singles to his name.

His appearance at the 40th anniversary edition of SummerStage marks another international performance as he continues to promote Ghanaian music to audiences beyond the country's borders.

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