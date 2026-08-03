Ghana Navy, EU-backed SWAIMS project deepen cooperation to strengthen maritime security

The Ghana Navy and the European Union (EU)-supported West Africa Integrated Maritime Security (SWAIMS) project have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation aimed at improving maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

The commitment was reaffirmed during a meeting between the Project General Coordinator of SWAIMS, Commodore Antonio Rodrigues, and the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, at the Naval Headquarters on Monday, 3 August 2026.

The SWAIMS project, which is supported by the EU, focuses on enhancing maritime safety, combating piracy and illegal fishing, and promoting collaboration among coastal states in West Africa through training and capacity-building initiatives.

Commodore Rodrigues commended the Ghana Navy for its professionalism, expertise and commitment to military training, describing the partnership between the Navy and the EU as vital to advancing maritime security and promoting stability within the Gulf of Guinea.

He said the cooperation reflects the importance of coordinated efforts among regional and international partners in addressing maritime security challenges.

For his part, Rear Admiral Bessing expressed appreciation to the EU for its continued support to the Ghana Navy and acknowledged the strong bilateral relations between Ghana and Portugal.

He noted that the resources, training and technical support provided through such partnerships would enhance the Navy’s operational capabilities and improve its readiness to protect Ghana’s maritime domain.

The Ghana Navy continues to collaborate with regional and international partners as part of efforts to safeguard the country’s territorial waters, secure maritime trade routes and address emerging threats at sea.

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