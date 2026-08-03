National

Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira MP cuts sod for entrance project at Axim Government Hospital

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  3 August 2026 6:38pm
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The Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira, Kofi Arko Nokoe, has cut the sod for the construction of a new entrance to the Axim Government Hospital as part of efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure in the constituency.

In a Facebook post on Monday, August 3, Mr Nokoe described the project as a significant step towards enhancing the hospital's environment and ensuring that patients, staff and visitors have access to a more dignified and welcoming facility.

According to the MP, the construction of the entrance reflects his commitment to supporting the development of healthcare infrastructure and improving conditions at the hospital.

He expressed optimism that the project would contribute to enhancing the overall experience of people who access healthcare services at the facility.

"Today, I had the honour of cutting the sod for the construction of a befitting entrance to the Axim Government Hospital. This project reflects my commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and providing a dignified environment for all who access the facility," Mr Nokoe stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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