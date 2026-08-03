Current NPP leadership must accept responsibility for 2024 defeat and step aside – Frances Essiam

Former managing director of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company, Frances Essiam, has called on the party's current national executives to accept responsibility for the party's poor performance in the 2024 general elections and step aside rather than seek another term in office.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Monday, August 3, she argued that the executives had lost the moral authority to continue leading the party after overseeing what he described as a historic electoral setback.

"You campaigned on the basis that the previous executives had left the party with 137 seats and promised to improve on that record. Today, you've led us to 88 seats, yet you're asking delegates to renew your mandate. It's virtually impossible," she said.

Madam Essiam maintained that responsibility for the defeat should not be placed solely on the party's 2024 presidential candidate but on the entire national leadership.

"Every executive member must take responsibility because the flagbearer was sitting on a lame horse that eventually crashed, and the entire party crashed with it," she stated.

She also criticised the party's performance in its traditional stronghold of the Ashanti Region, questioning how the NPP lost key parliamentary seats despite having several senior government officials and party leaders from the region.

"How did we lose critical seats like Krofrom in Ashanti Region? How did some constituencies record only 33 per cent of the vote? The General Secretary and the leadership were not calculating. They were not developing winning strategies," she said.

She further accused the party leadership of abandoning strategic planning in favour of internal power struggles.

She insisted that delegates must use the upcoming internal elections to elect a new crop of leaders capable of restoring the NPP's fortunes and reconnecting the party with its grassroots supporters.

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