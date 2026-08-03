Paul Afoko blames NPP factionalism for 2015 removal, vows to unite party

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Paul Awentami Afoko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful Paul Afoko has blamed factionalism within the party for his removal from office in 2015, describing himself as one of the biggest victims of internal divisions.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews, Mr Afoko said although the events surrounding his removal caused him significant pain, he has put the past behind him and is now focused on rebuilding unity within the party.

"If you want an example of somebody who has suffered from this factionalism, severely suffered, then I am the example," he said.

Asked whether he believed factionalism was responsible for his removal, Mr Afoko responded:

"Oh yes, of course. It was disunity. It was factionalism."

He said his belief at the time that internal divisions had influenced the events leading to his removal was later confirmed.

"That is what I thought at the time and then subsequently, as we went forward, it got proven that it was factionalism."

Mr Afoko acknowledged that factions exist in political parties around the world but argued that their existence is not the problem. Rather, he said, the challenge lies in how members manage their differences.

"There are factions. We can't run away from that," he said, citing China's ruling Communist Party as an example.

"But the cardinal rule for them is that they work together."

Responding to a question about whether his decision to return to active politics was motivated by the pain of his removal or by his commitment to the NPP, Mr Afoko said he no longer harbours resentment.

"If it was hurt, then I wouldn't come back."

He admitted that his removal caused him considerable emotional pain but said those feelings eventually faded.

"The pain I felt when it happened in 2015 endured for about a year, or a little bit more than a year, but it's gone."

According to him, his motivation today is driven by concern for the future of the NPP and Ghana's democracy rather than personal grievances.

"It has been replaced by deep concern for the party, deep concern for our democracy and for the party itself. That is what is driving me.

"Hurt? If it's hurt, I would stay away and nurse my wounds. But there's no more hurt. It's gone."

Mr Afoko said his bid to return as National Chairman is centred on healing divisions and bringing all members of the party together, regardless of past disagreements.

"I seek to unite the party.

"I speak to everybody in the party, no matter who you are, no matter what your position was vis-à-vis my chairmanship at the time. I reach out."

He urged party members to move beyond past differences for the collective good of the NPP.

"I want all of them to know that this is the time for us to put aside any differences."

Mr Afoko also revealed that he has already begun engaging party members across the country ahead of the party's internal elections.

"I've been around the country already. I've done two tours, and I went because I've been away for that long, 11 years."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.