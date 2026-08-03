NPP’s future depends on experience, unity and moving beyond past grievances — Paul Afoko

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Paul Awentami Afoko

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Paul Awentami Afoko, has called for a change in approach to resolving the party's internal challenges, arguing that reconciliation must be built on experience, reason and a willingness by members to put past grievances aside.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews' Kojo Brace, Mr Afoko said he did not have an immediate solution that could force unity within the party but believed members could draw lessons from his own political journey.

"I don’t have a magic wand, or I am not a magician who will come in and wave a magic wand and say unite, and everybody will unite," Mr Afoko said.

He explained that divisions within political organisations cannot be resolved simply through calls for togetherness but require individuals to consciously choose to move beyond personal disappointments and focus on the wider interests of the party.

Mr Afoko urged NPP members to view his own experience as an example of how personal grievances can be set aside in pursuit of a common goal.

"But I will say to people to see me as an example, put your hurt aside," he said.

According to the former chairman, emotional reactions to political disagreements can affect sound judgement and make it difficult for parties to address challenges effectively.

"Because emotions create this. If you put your head and mind to it, you will realise that the minute you bring the heart into it, you are distorting it, and power doesn’t like that," he stated.

Mr Afoko said he was putting forward his experience as a resource for the NPP because of his long involvement in the party's affairs, arguing that his connection with the organisation predates his time as National Chairman.

"For me, I will put myself forward as someone who has experience. I have experienced this party across hand," he said.

He explained that before becoming chairman, he served the party at senior levels, including as a member of the NPP's National Finance Committee, where he gained experience in the administration and management of party affairs.

Mr Afoko also traced his political background to his family's involvement in Ghana's political history.

He said his father was an elected member of the Council of State, while his uncle, his father's direct brother, served as a member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Northern People's Party (NPP) before the various political traditions later combined to form the modern New Patriotic Party.

The former chairman said this history had shaped his understanding of the party and its traditions.

"I have experience, I have it in my DNA," he stated.

Mr Afoko also pointed to the NPP's performance in the 2016 general election as evidence of his leadership capacity and organisational ability.

He said he played a major role in preparing the party for the election, describing the outcome as a significant achievement.

"I have delivered a resounding victory, I mean my leadership, because I have done everything for the 2016 election," he said.

The former chairman noted that the victory was achieved through the collective efforts of party members, but maintained that his leadership and organisational role contributed to the party's success.

The NPP won the 2016 presidential election and secured a historic parliamentary majority, marking a major milestone in the party's electoral history.

He argued that the NPP must avoid allowing personal disagreements to overshadow the larger objectives of the party and instead focus on rebuilding trust, strengthening structures and restoring unity.

Mr Afoko maintained that his long association with the NPP, knowledge of its history and previous leadership experience provide him with the perspective needed to contribute to discussions about the party's future direction.

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