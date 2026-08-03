NPP gears up for Oti Regional election with 219 accredited delegates

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region is set to elect a new crop of regional executives on August 15, with 219 accredited delegates expected to cast their ballots in the regional executive elections.

The election, which will take place at the Catholic Diocese premises at Buem-Nsuta in the Jasikan Municipality, is expected to attract delegates from all nine constituencies in the region to elect officers who will steer the affairs of the party for the next term.

Mr Jonathan Akpabeh, the incumbent Regional Secretary who is seeking re-election, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that all logistical and administrative arrangements had been completed to ensure a peaceful, transparent and credible electoral process.

According to the Oti Regional Secretariat of the party, the 219 delegates are made up of constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, members of the Council of Elders, patrons and other recognised stakeholders in accordance with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

The regional executive positions to be contested include Regional Chairman, First Vice Chairman, Second Vice Chairman, Regional Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Organiser, Women Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer and Nasara Coordinator, among others.

Officials indicated that the elections formed part of the party’s internal democratic processes aimed at strengthening its organisational structures and repositioning the NPP ahead of future political activities, including the 2028 general elections.

The party expressed confidence that the exercise would be conducted in an atmosphere of fairness, discipline and mutual respect, urging all contestants and their supporters to uphold the party’s values throughout the electoral process.

They appealed to delegates to vote conscientiously and encouraged aspirants to accept the outcome of the elections in good faith to preserve the unity and cohesion of the party.

Evans Yaw Dapaah, the incumbent Regional Chairman, said security personnel would be deployed at the venue and its surrounding areas to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of delegates, party officials, observers and invited guests before, during and after the polls.

Party executives emphasised that maintaining peace during the elections remained paramount, noting that a smooth and transparent process would further strengthen confidence in the party’s internal democratic credentials.

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