National | Politics

NPP to stage ‘Democracy Under Attack’ protest on August 6

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  2 August 2026 7:26pm
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The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced a nationwide demonstration dubbed "Democracy Under Attack", scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026, as it raises concerns over what it describes as growing threats to Ghana's democratic governance.

According to promotional material released by the party, the protest will commence at 6:00 a.m. from the Supreme Court and end at Jubilee House.

Organisers are mobilising supporters under the hashtags #DemocracyUnderAttack, #SaveGhanaNow, and #SayNoToStateCapture.

Backing the planned demonstration, NPP communications team member and spokesperson for former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, noted that the protest is in response to what he claims are increasing attempts by the government to silence dissent and weaken democratic institutions.

"There is always the temptation by people in power to suppress the voices and rights of the people. But there is an inherent self-purge with democracy. Try as you may, you can never suppress the will of the people," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Mr Aboagye alleged that the "rampant arrests of opposition voices," the arrest of individuals over alleged insults, the detention of TikTok users and media practitioners, the "weaponisation of bail conditions," and what he described as a "romance between the Executive and the Judiciary" constitute "a present and real danger to the democracy our forefathers laid their lives for."

He argued that democracy requires governments to tolerate criticism from political opponents.

Calling for equal treatment under the law, Mr Aboagye urged authorities to end what he described as selective justice.

"Let's stop the selective justice now before it becomes a cycle. Power is like ice.... Live and let's live... that's the beauty of democracy," he added.

The planned protest comes amid heightened political tensions, with the NPP insisting the demonstration is intended to defend civil liberties, the rule of law and democratic accountability.

The government has previously rejected claims that it is targeting political opponents, maintaining that law enforcement agencies and the judiciary act independently and that arrests and prosecutions are undertaken in accordance with the law.

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