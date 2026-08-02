UCC will become a global hub for digital learning and research excellence – New Vice-Chancellor

UCC Vice Chancellor-Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto

Newly invested Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto, has unveiled an ambitious agenda to transform the institution into a globally competitive centre for digital learning, cutting-edge research and academic innovation, following his formal investiture on Saturday, August 1.

Addressing a distinguished audience comprising university officials, traditional leaders, academics, students, alumni, development partners and invited guests, Professor Aheto described his appointment as the university's 12th Vice-Chancellor as a "solemn call to service" and pledged to provide visionary leadership that would consolidate UCC's achievements while positioning it for greater international relevance.

"It is with profound humility and a deep sense of responsibility that I stand before you today, honoured and privileged to be appointed and invested as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of our great university," he said.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that he had corrected the institution's historical records to accurately reflect his position as UCC's 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor.

Expressing gratitude to God, Chancellor Dr Sam Esson Jonah, the University's Governing Council chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba, management, faculty, staff and students, Professor Aheto pledged to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to advance the university's vision, mission and strategic priorities.

"This appointment is not merely a personal honour but a solemn call to service," he stated.

A major highlight of Professor Aheto's inaugural address was the announcement of the University's fully digital UCC E-Campus, which he described as one of the most transformative initiatives in the institution's history.

The project, developed in partnership with Astra Learning and approved by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), is expected to expand access to higher education, strengthen UCC's international presence and significantly increase student enrolment through online learning.

Professor Aheto announced that approximately 36 postgraduate programmes, including Master's degrees, Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programmes and PhDs, have already received accreditation from GTEC.

The accredited programmes include MSc Cyber Security, MBA Sustainability and Governance Management, DBA in Financial Analysis and Management, and PhD in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation, among several others.

Marketing and public awareness activities are already underway, with the first cohort expected to enrol during the 2026–2027 academic year.

He estimated that the virtual campus would admit about 10,000 students annually, dramatically increasing access to quality higher education for learners both within Ghana and internationally.

"The E-Campus is an additional pathway that expands access to quality higher education, enhances flexibility for learners and positions the University of Cape Coast to meet the evolving demands of higher education in a digital age," Professor Aheto said.

He assured stakeholders that the digital platform would complement rather than replace the university's existing regular, sandwich and distance education programmes.

Professor Aheto acknowledged the contributions of the Provost of the College of Distance Education, Professor Ngoji, and Astra Learning Chief Executive Officer Dr Jeff Potts, who travelled from the United States to attend the investiture ceremony.

Reflecting on his tenure as Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Aheto said the university had undertaken several reforms aimed at improving institutional efficiency and governance.

He revealed that financial approval and travel authorisation processes had been decentralised to the colleges to speed up decision-making while maintaining accountability.

He also announced that a comprehensive State of the University Report had been commissioned and presented to the Governing Council and members of Convocation to guide future planning.

According to him, appointments and promotions conducted during his acting tenure resulted in the appointment of 92 staff members and the promotion of 160 employees, including 32 full professors, 49 associate professors, 55 senior lecturers, and 24 non-teaching staff.

The Vice-Chancellor further disclosed that UCC graduated 17,542 students during the 2025–2026 academic year, the highest number ever recorded in the institution's history.

Professor Aheto also announced that GTEC has approved the establishment of the Africa Ocean Institute (AOI) at the University of Cape Coast.

The institute will serve as a continental hub for ocean science, marine governance, policy research and capacity building, bringing together the Centre for Coastal Management, the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences—an African Union Centre of Excellence—and the newly established Centre for Marine Affairs under one interdisciplinary framework.

He explained that the institute would strengthen collaboration between researchers, policymakers, industry and society to promote sustainable ocean governance and support Africa's blue economy.

The Vice-Chancellor also revealed that the university had secured approval for the establishment of the Africa Centre for Food Integrity (AfriFood), a research institute that will focus on food safety, quality assurance and sustainable food systems across the continent.

Professor Aheto emphasised that leadership at the university level extends beyond administration and requires vision, stewardship and a commitment to service.

He pledged to strengthen academic programmes, increase research output, deepen community engagement and expand international partnerships to ensure that UCC remains one of Africa's leading centres of higher learning.

"Our university has grown into a beacon of knowledge, innovation and service, not only in Ghana but across Africa and beyond," he said.

He paid tribute to his predecessors, acknowledging their dedication and leadership in laying the foundation for the university's growth and international reputation.

"We stand on the strong foundation that you have laid, and your collective legacy will continue to inspire me and my colleagues to advance the University of Cape Coast to even greater heights," Professor Aheto concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.