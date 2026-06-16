Police arrest suspect in murder of UCC student Innocentia Avinu

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the murder of University of Cape Coast (UCC) student, Innocentia Atsufui Avinu, whose death has sparked widespread public concern.

The suspect, identified as Michael Mensah, was apprehended on Sunday, June 15, 2026, at about 7:15 p.m. at the Pedu Lorry Station in Cape Coast by the Inspector-General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team following what police described as sustained intelligence-led operations.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect, who claims to be a teacher but also works as a driver, allegedly picked up the deceased from Ayensu Plaza within the UCC hostel enclave on June 11, 2026, at about 6:48 p.m.

Police said the suspect subsequently transported Ms Avinu to Hutchland Beach, where she was last seen before her body was later discovered, prompting a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a statement, the Police Service confirmed that investigations are ongoing and assured the public that further updates would be communicated as inquiries progress.

The arrest comes days after authorities launched investigations into the death of the Level 200 student, whose body was found at a beach in Cape Coast after she had been reported missing.

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