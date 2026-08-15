Aksa bribery scandal: Ghana’s probe must be pursued with speed – Dafeamekpor

The Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has called for a swift and thorough investigation into allegations of bribery linked to the Aksa power plant transaction, insisting that Ghana’s probe must not be allowed to drag on.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, August 15, the South Dayi MP said the matter, which has been in the public domain for more than a decade, must now be pursued with “purpose and speed and dispatch” once there's a basis from the court ruling in the United States.

His comments follow renewed attention to the controversial power transaction after a United States prosecution involving former Goldman Sachs banker Asante Kwaku Berko brought allegations of bribery connected to the power deal back into the spotlight.

Dafeamekpor said Ghanaian prosecutorial and investigative institutions had already played a role in assisting the US authorities with their investigations, making it important for Ghana to pursue its own inquiry into the matter.

“My point is that the OSP indicated that they have offered tremendous assistance in terms of investigations from here to back the prosecution of the case in the US,” he said.

According to him, the involvement of Ghanaian institutions demonstrates that the matter has not been entirely outside the reach of the country’s prosecutorial authorities.

He was responding in part to calls from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) for an independent investigation, amid concerns about whether the Attorney-General can be trusted to lead an inquiry into the allegations.

Dafeamekpor described the NPP’s position as “very interesting”, noting that the allegations have existed for more than 10 years.

“The matter has been with us for the past 10 years or more, but the Office of the Attorney-General may have decided that, let’s wait until there is a final determination of the matter before the US, then we can proceed,” he said.

He argued that the conclusion of the US proceedings, or developments arising from them, should provide an opportunity for Ghanaian authorities to establish the full facts surrounding the transaction and determine whether any wrongdoing occurred.

Despite questioning the NPP’s distrust of the Attorney-General, Dafeamekpor said he supported calls for further investigations in Ghana.

He stressed that the objective should be to uncover the truth rather than to protect individuals or pursue political interests.

“Let us all agree that we need to do a further enquiry on our own and to bring out the true facts and, if anybody is guilty, the law must take its course,” he said.

The Majority Chief Whip maintained that Ghana must strengthen its approach to accountability, particularly in cases involving alleged wrongdoing by public officials.

He expressed concern that allegations of misconduct are too often discussed publicly without resulting in meaningful sanctions.

“We are not punishing some of these things well enough, and so we all speak about it, and we leave it,” he said.

Dafeamekpor argued that accountability should not end simply because an individual has left public office.

He said former public officials should remain answerable for decisions and actions taken while they were in office if subsequent investigations establish breaches or impropriety.

“Even if you left office 10 years ago and some breaches and impropriety have been found as part of your work when you were in office, you can be recalled,” he stated.

He said such measures would help establish a stronger culture of public accountability and send a clear message to future generations.

“Until we begin to do those things and demand proper accountability, our future generations won’t take us seriously,” he added.

Dafeamekpor said he was therefore in favour of calls for the Aksa transaction to be subjected to further scrutiny and urged investigators not to allow the matter to lose momentum.

“So me, I am in favour of the call, and the investigations must be pursued with alacrity. This matter must not slack; we must pursue with purpose and speed and dispatch,” he said.

He outlined a process in which investigators would establish the facts, prepare a report and make recommendations, with the appropriate authorities then acting on those recommendations.

“The report will be prepared, recommendations will come out, we proceed on the recommendation if any, and then we prosecute if any,” he explained.

For Dafeamekpor, the passage of time should not become a reason for the matter to be abandoned.

Instead, he wants the relevant institutions to move quickly, establish the facts and ensure that any person found to have breached the law or abused public office is held accountable.

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