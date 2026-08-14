Veep commissions five envoys, charges them to advance Ghana’s interests abroad

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has commissioned five envoys to represent Ghana in Kuwait, Nigeria, Niger, Norway and Sierra Leone, charging them to advance the country’s foreign policy interests and strengthen bilateral relations with their respective host nations.

The vice president spoke at the Jubilee House on Thursday, August 13, when she formally inducted the newly appointed envoys into their diplomatic assignments.

Ghana must remain visible in global affairs

Professor Opoku-Agyemang said the envoys were assuming their responsibilities at a time of significant changes in the global geopolitical landscape, requiring Ghana to adopt a more active and strategic approach to international relations.

“At a time of profound geopolitical transformation, Ghana must continue to position itself as a credible, forward-looking, and solutions-oriented nation within the international community,” she said.

She stressed that the responsibilities of the new envoys went beyond conventional diplomacy, noting that their work would have implications for both Ghana’s foreign policy and the country’s wider development agenda.

“The responsibilities you assume today are therefore of great consequence not only to our foreign policy but also to our broader national development agenda,” the vice president said.

She urged the diplomats to ensure that Ghana did not become peripheral to important international discussions and decisions.

“Ghana must not remain on the margins of recent global shifts,” she said. “Your responsibility is to ensure that our country is visible, respected, and actively engaged wherever critical decisions affecting our interests are being shaped.”

The vice president also tasked the envoys with promoting Ghana as an attractive destination for investment and economic cooperation.

“You must be strong advocates for Ghana’s interests and determined champions of our country’s immense potential,” she said.

Focus on Ghanaians abroad

Professor Opoku-Agyemang further emphasised the importance of protecting and supporting Ghanaian citizens living in the countries where the envoys would serve.

She said Ghanaians abroad should experience efficient, professional, and compassionate services when dealing with Ghana’s diplomatic missions.

“Equally important is your responsibility to Ghanaian communities abroad,” she said. “Our citizens must encounter professionalism, efficiency, dignity, and compassion in their interactions with your offices.”

She encouraged the envoys to engage Ghanaian communities deliberately and consistently, to strengthen the connection between the contributions of citizens abroad and national development at home.

“Please engage them deliberately and consistently, building stronger bridges between their contributions abroad and our development efforts at home,” she said.

Kuwait: strengthen trade and investment ties

Addressing the envoy to Kuwait, the vice president said Ghana and Kuwait had maintained cordial and mutually beneficial relations over the years, describing Kuwait as an important partner in Ghana’s development.

She tasked the envoy with consolidating the existing relationship, addressing outstanding issues, and revitalising development cooperation.

“Your task is to consolidate these long-standing ties, help resolve outstanding issues and reinvigorate development cooperation while pursuing new opportunities in trade and investment,” she said.

The envoy was also instructed to maintain close contact with Ghanaian nationals in Kuwait and ensure they received appropriate protection and responsive consular assistance.

Sierra Leone: translate agreements into results

For the envoy to Sierra Leone, Professor Opoku-Agyemang highlighted the recent Ghana-Sierra Leone Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation as an important opportunity to deepen bilateral relations.

She said Ghana and Sierra Leone were connected by shared democratic values, Pan-African ideals, and a common commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

“Our nations are bound by shared democratic values, Pan-African ideals, and a common aspiration for regional peace and prosperity,” she said.

The envoy was therefore directed to maintain the momentum generated by the Joint Commission and ensure that agreements reached between the two countries produced tangible outcomes.

“Your task is to sustain this momentum, translate the Commission’s agreements into tangible results, and deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade, agriculture, energy, and security,” she said.

Nigeria: deepen economic and political cooperation

Turning to Nigeria, the Vice President described the relationship between Ghana and Africa’s most populous country as one founded on deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

“Our countries share a bond rooted in history, cultural affinities, strong people-to-people ties, and a shared commitment to regional integration and prosperity,” she said.

She noted that recent engagements between the two governments provided an opportunity to strengthen the relationship further.

The envoy was tasked with expanding political and economic cooperation, promoting trade and investment, and working with Nigerian authorities to address concerns affecting Ghanaian citizens and businesses.

“Your task is to strengthen our political and economic cooperation, promote greater trade and investment, and work closely with the Nigerian authorities to address outstanding concerns affecting Ghanaian citizens and businesses while continuing to reinforce the friendship and solidarity between our two nations,” she said.

Niger: support peace and stability in the Sahel

The vice president said Ghana’s envoy to Niger was assuming the assignment at a particularly challenging time, given the political and security difficulties confronting the Sahel region.

“You assume your duties at a critical time as the Sahel continues to face complex political and security challenges,” she said.

She pointed to high-level engagements between Ghana and Niger, including President Mahama’s visit to Niamey in 2025 and Ghana’s support for dialogue between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Alliance of Sahel States.

“Our relations have been strengthened through high-level engagements, including His Excellency the President’s visit to Niamey in 2025 and Ghana’s support for dialogue between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States,” she said.

The new envoy was directed to build on those efforts and contribute to stronger bilateral cooperation, particularly in addressing threats to peace, security, and stability in West Africa.

“Your task is to build on this work, deepen our bilateral relations, and strengthen cooperation in addressing the threats to peace, security, and stability in our sub-region,” the Vice President said.

Norway: expand cooperation in green and blue economies

For the envoy to Norway, Professor Opoku-Agyemang identified sustainable development, energy, maritime cooperation, and responsible natural-resource management as key areas of the bilateral relationship.

She said the global transition towards cleaner and more sustainable economies presented opportunities for Ghana and Norway to broaden their cooperation.

“As the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable economies gathers pace, there is considerable scope to deepen this relationship,” she said.

The envoy was tasked with strengthening existing areas of collaboration while identifying new opportunities in green technology, the blue economy, education, research and innovation.

“Your task is to strengthen existing cooperation while pursuing new opportunities in green technology, blue economy, education, research, and innovation,” she said.

She also encouraged Ghana to learn from Norway’s experience in managing its natural resources in a responsible and sustainable manner.

“There’s also much Ghana can learn from Norway’s experience in managing natural resources responsibly and sustainably,” she added.

Envoys urged to uphold high standards

The vice president assured the five diplomats that the government would provide the necessary support and policy direction to enable them to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

“Let me assure you that the government will continue to provide the necessary support and policy direction to enable you to succeed in your assignment,” she said.

However, she made clear that the envoys would be expected to meet high standards of performance and professionalism.

“We therefore expect each of you to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, serve with distinction and deliver on the key performance indicators launched in September last year by His Excellency the President for all Ghana missions abroad,” she said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang reminded the newly commissioned envoys that they would be representing Ghana and its citizens on the international stage.

“As you depart for your respective missions, remember that you go as representatives of the sovereign will, dignity, and aspirations of the Ghanaian people,” she said.

She urged them to carry out their assignments with integrity, strategic purpose, and a strong commitment to Ghana’s national interests.

“Carry our flag with honour and integrity, build partnerships thoughtfully and strategically, defend Ghana’s interests with courage and conviction, and ensure that your service meaningfully advances our nation and the well-being of our people,” she said.

The Vice President expressed the hope that the envoys’ tenure would create new opportunities for Ghanaians while contributing to the country’s ambition of becoming a prosperous, respected, and globally competitive nation.

“May your tenure create opportunities for our citizens and contribute to our collective vision of a prosperous, respected, and globally competitive Ghana,” she said.

She congratulated the five envoys once again and wished them success as they prepare to take up their respective diplomatic assignments.

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