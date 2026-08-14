22-year-old man sentenced to 10 years for robbery in Kumasi

A 22-year-old man, Christian Owusu, has been sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison with hard labour for robbery in Kumasi.

The Ashanti Central District Police Command secured the conviction and sentence on Friday, August 14, following a robbery incident reported at the police station on July 21.

According to a statement issued by the police on Friday, August 14, the victim reported that she was robbed while heading towards Konkromase Township on the afternoon of July 21.

She told the police that at about 12:21pm, she was threatened and robbed of her handbag containing personal belongings and cash.

The police subsequently launched investigations into the incident, leading to the arrest of Owusu on August 4.

He was put before the Atasemanso Circuit Court on August 7, where the case was presided over by His Lordship Mr Kwaku Baah Frimpong.

Mr Owusu was charged with robbery and pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before the court.

The court consequently convicted him on his own plea.

Before sentence was passed, the convict pleaded with the court for forgiveness.

The court considered his plea but sentenced him to a minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour.

Following the sentencing, Mr Owusu was handed over to the authorities of the Kumasi Central Prisons to begin his sentence.

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