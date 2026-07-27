Crime

Armed robbers shoot MoMo vendor in violent Agona Mankron rampage

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  27 July 2026 7:54am
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A mobile money (MoMo) operator is battling for life at a health facility after being shot by a six-member gang during a coordinated armed robbery at Agona Mankron Junction in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

The heavily armed assailants swept through the community in a targeted operation, unleashing terror on local businesses, motorists, and passers-by.

According to reports gathered from the scene, the gang successfully robbed three mobile money vendors of undisclosed sums of cash. The criminals also targeted a local filling station during the rampaging attack, but quick-thinking workers managed to flee the premises before the gang could strike.

Following the initial attacks in the town, the gunmen moved towards Kwanyarko, where they mounted an illegal roadblock on the busy Bawjiase–Swedru highway to rob commuters at gunpoint.

An eyewitness, Kojo Assan, described the chaotic scene as heavy gunfire echoed across the community.

“The whole town was thrown into panic. People were running in different directions. Some fled into nearby bushes, while others hid in the cemetery because of the continuous gunfire,” he recounted.

The daring attack has plunged the area into acute fear, prompting urgent appeals from traumatised residents for heightened security operations from the Ghana Police Service.

Community members are calling on law enforcement authorities to launch an immediate manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators, restore public confidence, and safeguard lives and property along the corridor.

Meanwhile, the injured MoMo vendor remains under medical care as police prepare to institute a full-scale investigation into the incident.

For related coverage on violent armed robberies targeting mobile money vendors and public thoroughfares in the region, watch this report on MoMo vendor and customer targeted in bloody armed robbery attack.

This video provides additional context on the increasing security challenges facing mobile money operators and local communities during armed highway attacks.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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