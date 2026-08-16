Building Ghana better: Why architects must be at the heart of national development

Charles Amissah-Koomson

When we think about national development, we often think of roads, hospitals, schools, housing, markets, airports and factories.

We celebrate the completion of infrastructure projects because they symbolize progress and improve the quality of life for citizens. Yet, one important question is rarely asked: Who is shaping these spaces, and are we making the best use of the professionals trained to design them?

Architecture is often misunderstood as simply the art of designing attractive buildings. In reality, it is much more. Architecture is about creating environments that are safe, functional, sustainable, inclusive and responsive to the needs of society. Every classroom that inspires learning, every hospital that supports healing, every market that enhances commerce and every public space that fosters community begins with thoughtful design.

As Ghana continues to urbanize and invest heavily in infrastructure, the role of the architect has never been more important. The choices made today will influence how generations of Ghanaians live, work and interact. Poorly planned developments can lead to traffic congestion, flooding, unsafe buildings, rising maintenance costs and inefficient use of public resources. Well-designed developments, on the other hand, improve productivity, public health, environmental sustainability and economic growth.

The architect's contribution extends far beyond producing drawings. Architects bring together technical knowledge, creativity and problem-solving skills to coordinate the many disciplines involved in delivering successful projects. They balance the needs of clients with regulatory requirements, environmental considerations, cost, functionality and long-term value. In doing so, they help ensure that infrastructure serves not only today's needs but also those of future generations.

Unfortunately, architects are not always involved early enough in the planning and decision-making process. In many instances, design is viewed as a luxury rather than an investment. The consequences are visible in developments that fail to meet the needs of users, require costly modifications or deteriorate prematurely because long-term performance was not adequately considered. Engaging architects from the outset is not an additional expense; it is an investment that reduces waste, improves quality and delivers better value over the life of a project.

Ghana also faces emerging challenges that demand innovative architectural solutions. Rapid urbanization, affordable housing shortages, climate change, increasing flood risks, energy efficiency and accessibility for persons with disabilities all require careful planning and design. These challenges cannot be addressed through engineering or construction alone. They require multidisciplinary collaboration in which architects play a central coordinating role.

Equally important is the need to strengthen professional capacity. The construction industry is evolving rapidly through digital technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), artificial intelligence, smart building systems and sustainable construction methods. Ghanaian architects must continue to build their knowledge and skills to remain competitive and to deliver solutions that meet international standards while responding to local realities.

Architecture is also a matter of public interest. Every citizen deserves access to safe schools, efficient hospitals, resilient communities and attractive public spaces. The quality of our built environment affects education, healthcare, security, economic productivity and even national identity. Good architecture is therefore not a privilege for a few; it is a public good that benefits everyone.

This is why the Architectural Society of Ghana (ASG) was established, to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of architecture and the built environment in Ghana. The Society seeks to provide a platform for professional development, research, technical publications, mentorship and constructive dialogue on issues affecting the profession and society. It believes that architecture should play a more visible role in national conversations on development and that architects should actively contribute to shaping policies, standards and best practices that improve the quality of the built environment.

The future of Ghana will not be defined solely by the number of buildings we construct, but by the quality of the places we create. Every successful nation invests not only in infrastructure but also in the professionals who imagine, plan and design it. By placing architects at the centre of national development, Ghana can build communities that are safer, more sustainable, more inclusive and better prepared for the challenges of the future.

The buildings we leave behind will become the legacy by which future generations judge us. Let us ensure that legacy reflects thoughtful planning, professional excellence and a shared commitment to building a better Ghana.

By, Arc. Charles Amissah-Koomson, Architect, Ag. President, Architectural Society of Ghana

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.