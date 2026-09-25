Ghana outlines plans to expand port infrastructure and strengthen maritime sector

Government has outlined plans to expand Ghana’s port infrastructure as part of efforts to ease congestion and strengthen the country’s position as a maritime and logistics hub in West Africa.

The plans include expanding port capacity, constructing a new berth, improving road connections and developing a rail link to facilitate the movement of cargo.

The initiatives were announced as Ghana joined the global community to mark World Maritime Day under the theme, “From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence.”

Speaking at the celebration, Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe said the government was taking steps to increase port capacity and improve connectivity to and from the country’s ports.

He also outlined plans to strengthen Ghana’s maritime capabilities through the establishment of hydrographic capacity to support navigation and enable the production of nautical charts locally.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has called for stronger implementation of policies and regulations to improve efficiency across the maritime sector.

His speech was delivered by David Songotu, General Manager in charge of Risk at the GPHA, who noted that Parliament had passed the Maritime-Related Offences Bill, while work was ongoing on legislation to regulate inland water transport.

The developments form part of broader efforts to translate maritime policies into practical action and improve safety, regulation and efficiency across Ghana’s maritime sector.

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