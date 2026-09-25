Real Estate

Devtraco Group launches Lotus residential development

Source: Sarah Esinam Atiemo  
  25 September 2026 12:45pm
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Devtraco Group has launched its latest residential development, Devtraco Lotus, with the company positioning the project as a premium and limited property opportunity.

The development is designed to provide residents and property investors with access to premium residential facilities, property management services and a range of lifestyle amenities.

Speaking at the launch, Development Director of Devtraco Group, Sidney Quaye, explained that the name Lotus reflects the concept of uniqueness and timelessness associated with the project.

“Lotus was designed, like we said, for pride prestige,” he said.

According to him, the lotus flower, which blooms only at certain periods, represents the limited and unique opportunity the development is intended to offer.

He explained that while the name may lead people to expect a flower-inspired architectural form, the emphasis is instead on what the lotus represents.

“What we're talking about is what the building represents, which is a limited opportunity for the public,” he said.

Beyond the physical development, Devtraco Plus says property owners will have access to property management services to support the rental and management of their investments.

Sales Manager at Devtraco Plus, Billy Joseph Tamatey, said the project combines its location and property management services with amenities aimed at improving the experience of residents.

“What people are to expect is a good location, a property management company that can get you rent out and manage your property for you and then the amenities,” he said.

According to Mr Tamatey, Devtraco Lotus will feature a range of amenities designed to provide convenience and support residents' lifestyles.

These include green spaces, a holistic wellness centre, swimming pool, gym and banking hall, among other facilities.

He said the development is intended to provide residents with essential services and recreational facilities within their immediate environment.

“So what we're doing is we're providing five-star convenience right at your doorstep and these are the kind of things you get in Lotus,” he said.

Devtraco Group says the project is targeted at providing a combination of premium residential living, investment opportunities and property management services for prospective buyers and investors.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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