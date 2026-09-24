Ghana is arguably Africa’s most stable democracy, says Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has described Ghana as “arguably the most stable democracy in Africa”, citing the country’s adherence to constitutional rule, human rights and peaceful democratic transitions.
Addressing the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Mahama said Ghana’s democratic experience demonstrates that constitutional governance can provide a sustainable framework for national development.
“Ghana is arguably the most stable democracy in Africa. We believe in the rule of law and have respect for human rights. We are determined to demonstrate that democracy works,” he said.
President Mahama said Ghana’s democratic journey had shown that democracy could sometimes be slower because it requires constitutional processes, consultation, participation and consensus-building. However, he maintained that such processes help make democratic decisions more sustainable.
He said the value of democracy should ultimately be measured not only by elections but also by its ability to improve citizens’ lives.
According to him, democratic governance must translate into access to food, quality education, decent housing, healthcare and economic opportunities.
“I have always believed that democracy must deliver tangible social benefits,” President Mahama said.
“Citizens must experience democracy not only through the ballot box every four years, but through improved access to food, quality education, decent housing, accessible healthcare, and economic opportunity.”
The President said Ghana’s democratic credentials also gave the country a basis to advocate for stronger democratic principles and greater representation in international institutions.
He linked the country’s domestic experience to his broader call for reforms that would make global governance more representative and responsive.
Latest Stories
-
No room for another false start as Ghana begin AFCON qualifying campaign
7 minutes
-
“We are grateful for what you have achieved” – AGI President tells Finance Minister
15 minutes
-
“No Nation is Inferior”: Mahama champions human dignity and security council reform at the UN
38 minutes
-
Manhyia South residents, NPP executives fume over botched EOCO arrest of MP
48 minutes
-
Mahama unveils new deal with global philanthropy
54 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Building customer-centric leadership
1 hour
-
Democracy must deliver food, jobs and healthcare, not just elections – Mahama
1 hour
-
Capacity constraints must never be a barrier to restitution – Mahama
1 hour
-
COMAC pushes for suspension of sections of Customs Act 2026
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for Great African Museum to anchor continent’s heritage revival
1 hour
-
Mahama cites return of Mpomponsuo sword as model for restitution
1 hour
-
Mahama: Africa must inherit more than the story of what it lost
1 hour
-
Mahama pushes for permanent UN system for restitution of African artefacts
1 hour
-
Ghana is arguably Africa’s most stable democracy, says Mahama
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for investment in Africa’s cultural infrastructure
1 hour