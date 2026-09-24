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Ghana is arguably Africa’s most stable democracy, says Mahama

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  24 September 2026 4:05pm
President John Dramani Mahama
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President John Dramani Mahama has described Ghana as “arguably the most stable democracy in Africa”, citing the country’s adherence to constitutional rule, human rights and peaceful democratic transitions.

Addressing the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Mahama said Ghana’s democratic experience demonstrates that constitutional governance can provide a sustainable framework for national development.

“Ghana is arguably the most stable democracy in Africa. We believe in the rule of law and have respect for human rights. We are determined to demonstrate that democracy works,” he said.

President Mahama said Ghana’s democratic journey had shown that democracy could sometimes be slower because it requires constitutional processes, consultation, participation and consensus-building. However, he maintained that such processes help make democratic decisions more sustainable.

He said the value of democracy should ultimately be measured not only by elections but also by its ability to improve citizens’ lives.

According to him, democratic governance must translate into access to food, quality education, decent housing, healthcare and economic opportunities.

“I have always believed that democracy must deliver tangible social benefits,” President Mahama said.

“Citizens must experience democracy not only through the ballot box every four years, but through improved access to food, quality education, decent housing, accessible healthcare, and economic opportunity.”

The President said Ghana’s democratic credentials also gave the country a basis to advocate for stronger democratic principles and greater representation in international institutions.

He linked the country’s domestic experience to his broader call for reforms that would make global governance more representative and responsive.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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