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Mahama calls for Great African Museum to anchor continent’s heritage revival

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  24 September 2026 4:11pm
President John Dramani Mahama
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President John Dramani Mahama has highlighted the African Union’s proposed Great African Museum as part of efforts to strengthen the continent’s capacity to preserve and showcase its cultural heritage.

He said Africa was already developing institutions capable of playing a central role in the preservation and interpretation of cultural treasures returned from abroad.

According to President Mahama, the Great African Museum, alongside the AU-EU Museum Partnership, represents an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in conservation, research and cultural education.

He said Africa’s infrastructure needs should not be used as an excuse to retain cultural property outside the continent.

“Capacity must serve as a bridge to return, not a barrier to justice,” he said at a high-level side event at the United Nations General Assembly

President Mahama called for international partners to invest in African cultural institutions and provide support in areas including digitisation, conservation technology and professional training.

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