No room for another false start as Ghana begin AFCON qualifying campaign

Two years ago, Ghana began its quest to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with what appeared to be a straightforward opening assignment.

Angola and Niger stood in the way of the Black Stars in their first two fixtures. Angola were due at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, a venue where Ghana had not lost since 2000, while Niger were to host the Black Stars at a neutral venue in Morocco because they did not have a CAF-approved stadium.

On paper, Ghana were clear favourites to collect maximum points from the two games.

But what followed was the beginning of one of the most disappointing AFCON qualifying campaigns in the country’s history.

Late goals in both matches denied Ghana victory. Angola ended the Black Stars’ 24-year unbeaten run in Kumasi, while Niger fought back to secure a 1-1 draw, leaving Ghana with just one point from their opening two games.

That disastrous start ultimately set the tone for the entire campaign.

Ghana went on to finish the six-match qualification series without a single victory, scoring just three goals in the process. For the first time in two decades, the Black Stars failed to qualify for the AFCON.

For a nation with Ghana’s football pedigree, it was a campaign that represented a spectacular failure.

There has not been a dramatic turnaround since. Qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains arguably the biggest positive during that period, but the Black Stars now find themselves at the beginning of another AFCON qualifying campaign - with the prospect of another failure already an uncomfortable thought.

And if anything, the opening assignment looks even more difficult this time.

Ghana travel to face Côte d’Ivoire before returning home to take on The Gambia. On paper, that is a significantly tougher start than the one they had two years ago.

Back in the 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign, Ghana collected maximum points from their opening two matches and eventually finished top of their group. This time, the Black Stars must negotiate an away trip to the reigning African champions before facing The Gambia just five days later.

For new head coach Carlos Queiroz, however, the objective is straightforward: qualification.

The Portuguese coach has even described qualifying for the tournament as a trophy in itself, a reflection of the importance he places on getting through the campaign.

“We are here to play, to have a specific competition. All national teams at this moment today have one specific competition called qualification. That’s the first cup that we have to win,” Queiroz said.

“This game is just one step on our journey to that dream.”

The optics, however, are far from ideal.

Ghana will begin the campaign without a number of their most influential players. Captain Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and vice-captain Thomas Partey have all been ruled out of the opening two matches through injury.

Côte d’Ivoire, meanwhile, have built a formidable record at home and have gone more than two and a half years without defeat on their own soil.

Ghana also enter the fixture having not won an AFCON qualifier since September 2023.

Tough is an understatement.

But the Black Stars have to find a way to produce a decent start.

The events of the previous qualifying campaign serve as a painful reminder of how quickly a poor opening can derail an entire journey. Ghana cannot afford to repeat that mistake.

And then there is one more statistic that should provide plenty of motivation.

Ghana have never beaten Côte d’Ivoire in an AFCON qualifier.

More remarkably, the Black Stars are yet to score a goal against the Ivorians in an AFCON qualifying fixture.

History, form, injuries and the quality of the opposition all appear to be stacked against Ghana.

Queiroz has made qualification the first trophy he wants to win.

Now, his team must find a way to take the first step.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.