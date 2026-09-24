“We are grateful for what you have achieved” – AGI President tells Finance Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Dr Kofi Nsiah-Poku, has commended Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson for the progress made in stabilising Ghana’s economy.
He made the remarks during a meeting between the Finance Minister, the leadership of the AGI and leading captains of industry.
“We are grateful for what you have achieved so far. We now know that we have achieved stability, and it is time for us to grow so that we can create jobs,” Dr Nsiah-Poku said.
He noted that the progress made provides a strong foundation for the country’s next phase of economic development, with attention now turning to industrial expansion, exports and job creation.
Dr Forson explained that the meeting formed part of the Government’s stakeholder engagements towards the preparation of the 2027 Budget.
“We are preparing a new direction for the country. I called this meeting to engage you on what will help you expand, export more and create more jobs,” the Finance Minister said.
The meeting underscored the Government’s commitment to working closely with industry to consolidate economic stability and translate it into stronger growth, increased exports and sustainable jobs for Ghanaians.
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