AGI calls for balanced diet policies to tackle rising diabetes concerns

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has called for closer collaboration among government, industry players and other stakeholders to promote healthier diets and address growing concerns over diabetes and other diet-related health conditions in Ghana.

The Association said Ghanaians were consuming diets heavily dominated by carbohydrates, largely because carbohydrate-based foods were generally cheaper and more accessible than protein, vegetables and other nutritious foods.

Mr Kofi Nsiah-Poku, the President of the AGI, speaking at a stakeholder discussion on low- and no-calorie sweeteners to strengthen evidence-based engagement within the country’s public health and industrial policy agenda.

The engagement was organised by AGI in collaboration with the International Sweeteners Association.

He said a typical Ghanaian meal could contain a disproportionately high amount of carbohydrates, with relatively small portions of meat, fish or other sources of protein.

Mr Nsiah-Poku warned that excessive carbohydrate consumption could contribute to high sugar levels in the body and increase the risk of diabetes, which was becoming an increasing concern in the country.

“We need more vegetables, fish, and others. But that is also expensive and because of poverty, we tend to lean towards more of the carbohydrate side,” he said.

The AGI President therefore urged stakeholders to consider practical and affordable approaches to improving the nutritional balance of meals rather than introducing policies that could make food less affordable or difficult for ordinary consumers to access.

He said the industry was also open to discussions around the use of low-calorie sweeteners as one possible means of reducing sugar intake, while cautioning that their use should also be properly regulated and balanced.

“If you set laws that people cannot adhere to, then it becomes very difficult to implement. But if we can balance it up, then in this way, we will be able to make progress,” he stated.

The AGI President also called for greater transparency from food manufacturers, urging companies to clearly declare all ingredients used in their products and, where appropriate, their quantities.

Dr Mavis Sakyi, Acting Director of Public Health and Health Promotion, Ministry of Health, called on Ghanaians to adopt healthier lifestyles and undergo regular health screening as the country continued to grapple with a growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

That, she explained was never essential because hypertension, diabetes, stroke, cancer and chronic respiratory diseases were increasingly affecting individuals, families and the national economy.

She encouraged Ghanaians to consume more fruits and vegetables, reduce salt intake, replace saturated fats with unsaturated fats and limit free sugar consumption.

The Government’s primary healthcare initiative, she stressed was an important component of responding to these diseases, with health screening being taken into communities instead of waiting for people to arrive at hospitals with advanced conditions.

Mrs Dzeinyo Akafia, Head of Product Certification, Ghana Standards Authority called for a balanced approach to developing standards and regulations for low- and no-calorie sweeteners.

She stressed the need to protect public health without creating unnecessary trade barriers or undermining businesses.

The development of appropriate standards, she said, should promote healthier choices while ensuring that Ghana’s regulations remain consistent with international trade requirements.

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